Centre sets security terms for Starlink: Local control hub, call monitoring a must

New Delhi: The Indian government has asked Elon Musk’s satellite communications venture, Starlink, to establish a control centre in India to facilitate the suspension or shutdown of satellite-based communication services in sensitive or troubled areas when required for law and order reasons.

Additionally, security agencies have mandated that Starlink must provide official channels for call interception by law enforcement when necessary, reported The Times of India, quoting top sources.

The demand comes as Starlink’s application for a satellite communications licence reaches its final phase. The company is currently working on agreements with Reliance Jio and Airtel for marketing, deployment, and network enhancement.

Control centre for emergency communication shutdowns

A control centre within India is seen as essential to ensure swift action during sudden law-and-order situations anywhere in the country. Authorities stress that they cannot rely on reaching out to Starlink’s US headquarters in times of emergency.

"We cannot be expected to knock on their (Starlink’s) doors or approach their headquarters in the US whenever such an exigency arises," a source told TOI, adding that Starlink has assured the government it is addressing these concerns.

Security & interception protocols

Apart from the ability to suspend services when needed, the Centre is also demanding lawful interception capabilities for satellite-based calls routed through Starlink. This would allow law enforcement agencies to monitor communications when required through official procedures.

With Starlink’s India entry progressing and partnerships with Jio and Airtel in the pipeline, the government is keen to ensure compliance with national security requirements before granting the satellite communications licence.

