Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in gold smuggling case, court cites 'seriousness of charges'

A Bengaluru Special Court for Economic Offences has dismissed the bail plea of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai.

Denying the bail to the actress, the Special Court for Economic Offences, cited the seriousness of the charges against her. Judge Vishwanath C. Gowdar ruled in favor of the prosecution’s argument that Ranya should remain in judicial custody.

Ranya, who was arrested in connection with a high-profile gold smuggling racket, had initially sought bail from the Magistrate Court, but her plea was rejected. She then approached the Special Court for Economic Offences, only to face another setback. Her legal team now plans to move the Sessions Court in a bid for relief.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) opposed her bail, citing her status as a Dubai resident and the severity of the charges. Investigations revealed that Rao allegedly bypassed airport security protocols, possibly with assistance from state officials, raising concerns about internal collusion.

During a hearing on March 13, Senior Advocate Kiran Javali, representing Rao, argued that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) failed to follow proper legal procedures during her arrest. He claimed that the arrest memo did not clearly state the "grounds of arrest," violating the Supreme Court’s DK Basu guidelines. Javali emphasized that such lapses justify granting bail, regardless of the charges against her.



The DRI, however, strongly opposed the bail plea, highlighting the serious nature of the case. Rao was caught at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 with 14 kg of smuggled gold. Prosecutors argued that granting her bail could interfere with the investigation and lead to tampering with the evidence or influencing witnesses.

Rao has also accused DRI officials of verbally abusing her and forcing her to sign documents without proper consent. However, the DRI dismissed these allegations, stating that all protocols were followed in her arrest and questioning.

The investigation has taken a deeper turn, with officials revealing that Rao managed to clear immigration and the Green Channel with assistance from the State Protocol Office before being intercepted outside the airport. This has raised serious concerns about the possible involvement of state officials in the smuggling racket.

Adding to the controversy, the Karnataka government recently withdrew its approval for a CID probe into allegations that police officers escorted Rao at the airport. Sources suggest that the decision was influenced by pressure from powerful circles, fearing that revelations from a police constable—who was caught escorting Rao—could expose senior officials, reported TOI.

