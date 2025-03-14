Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam before visiting Mizoram. He will also attend the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) conference, focusing on education, youth empowerment, and policy discussions.

Mar 14, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was welcomed at Jorhat Airport on Friday by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries. According to an official statement, Shah will inaugurate the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon on March 15.

The Home Minister will also visit Mizoram on March 15, before returning to Assam for other events. He will attend the final session of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar of Assam on March 16. The Annual Conference of ABSU will be taking place from March 13 to 16 at Bodofa Fwthar area in Kokrajhar district.

"This conference is dedicated to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, as Dotma is his birthplace. The gathering will bring together policymakers, educators, and community leaders for discussions on education, youth development, and long-term progress," the official statement read.

The conference aims to advance the Mission Quality Education Movement 2030 by reinforcing efforts to strengthen academic frameworks and skill-building opportunities.

The Education and Youth Conclave will focus on strategies to empower students and professionals, while experts will analyse the impact of NEP 2020 on regional learning.

Dipen Boro, President of ABSU, emphasised the importance of the event, stating, "This gathering is a step toward progress, bringing together ideas that can drive real change. Education and empowerment go hand in hand, shaping a future where opportunities are accessible to all."

"With leaders, experts, and thinkers joining hands, meaningful discussions will lead to concrete steps forward. This is not a mere conference, it is a platform for collaboration, ensuring that the voices of students, professionals, and policymakers contribute to lasting results," Boro added.

The four-day event will feature sports tournaments, literary contests, a cultural evening, and an exhibition-cum-book fair showcasing Bodo heritage.
While underlining the platform as an important bridge between 'aspiration and action', the statement added, "Beyond discussions, the conference will serve as a bridge between aspirations and action. While leaders and policymakers set the agenda, the real impact will be seen in the years ahead as ideas turn into initiatives, commitments translate into results, and a collective vision transforms into reality."

