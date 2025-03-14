Shiv Sena leader Manga Ram shot dead in Punjab's Moga, police name 6 accused in FIR

Read Full Article

Moga, Punjab: A Shiv Sena leader, Manga Ram, was killed in a firing incident in Punjab's Moga on March 13. As per Moga SP Bal Krishan Singla, the police have included the names of the accused in the FIR based on the statement of the victim's wife. A saloon owner and a child were also injured during the incident.

"Manga Ram, a Shiv Sena leader from Moga, has been killed in a firing incident that took place last night. We have registered an FIR based on his wife's statement. There are a total of 6 accused named in the FIR. Further investigation is underway... A saloon owner and a child have also been injured", Moga SP said to ANI on Friday.

Furthermore, he revealed that the firing first took place at the saloon, after which the accused started to chase Manga Ram. They fired shots at the Shiv Sena leader, due to which he was killed, and a further investigation into the matter is underway.

"First, the firing took place in a saloon, injuring one person. Then they started chasing Manga Ram while firing... They fired shots on the street near the stadium, killing Manga Ram... Further investigation is underway... A total of 4-5 shots were fired...", he added.

The Punjab police have intensified their battle to remove crime from the state in the past few months. Earlier in a combined operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Faridkot Police apprehended Manpreet Singh alias Manni, an operative linked to foreign-based gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patyal and the Davinder Bambiha gang, following a brief exchange of fire in Faridkot on Friday.

Manpreet Singh, a key accused in the recent murder at Village Kapura in Moga on February 19 and a firing incident at Raja Dhabha in Jagraon on February 26, was injured during the encounter. To escape the arrest, Manni opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in which he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He has been admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Three individuals, including Manpreet and two accomplices who provided him shelter, have been arrested in connection with the case.

