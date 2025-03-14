RBI wins UK's Digital Transformation Award 2025 for in-house tech innovations

RBI has been awarded Digital Transformation Award 2025 by Central Banking, London. The award recognizes RBI’s digital initiatives, including Pravaah and Sarthi, developed by its in-house team.

Reserve Bank of India wins UK's Digital Transformation Award 2025 for in-house tech innovations Pravaah and Sarthi
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 5:03 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been honored with the Digital Transformation Award 2025 by Central Banking, London. The award recognizes RBI’s digital initiatives, including Pravaah and Sarthi, developed by its in-house team.

These systems have streamlined RBI’s internal and external processes by reducing paper-based submissions and enhancing efficiency. The awards committee praised the initiatives for their role in modernizing operations and promoting digital governance.

On its X handle Reserve Bank of India tweeted that RBI has been honored with the Digital Transformation Award 2025 by Central Banking, London, UK, for its innovative digital initiatives. 

Also read: Centre sets security terms for Starlink: Local control hub, call monitoring a must

The award recognizes RBI’s in-house developed Pravaah and Sarthi systems, which have significantly enhanced efficiency by reducing paper-based submissions and modernizing internal and external processes. The awards committee praised these initiatives for driving digital transformation within the central bank, reinforcing RBI’s commitment to technology-driven governance.


 

