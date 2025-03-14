Pakistan: PoGB residents protest over severe power shortages and transformer failure amid Ramadan

Read Full Article

Gilgit [PoGB], March 14 (ANI): Residents of Jatial city of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have taken to the streets in a fierce protest after facing prolonged power outages and severe electricity shortages in the area, as reported by Markhor Times.

The unrest, which has disrupted daily life, stems from the non-functional transformer that has left over 300 homes without consistent power for several days.

The situation has worsened during the holy month of Ramadan, with locals facing unbearable hardships due to the lack of electricity, Markhor Times reported.

The protest began at the Public Chowk, where angry citizens demanded immediate action from the authorities. One protester, speaking on behalf of the group, said, "We will stage a protest outside the CM's house and the secretary's office if our demands continue to be ignored."

According to Markhor Times, the protester lamented, "The issue began when one of the two transformers in the area malfunctioned, leaving just one working transformer to supply power to 301 houses."

However, the remaining transformer has been inadequate to meet the demand. According to one of the locals, "The community only receives electricity for about one and a half hours in the evening and just 40 minutes in the afternoon."

During Ramadan, the lack of electricity has made it difficult for locals to observe the fast, as there is no reliable power supply to operate essential appliances or provide cooling relief during the hot afternoons. The situation has led to widespread frustration and fears that their basic needs will continue to go unmet.

One of the locals stated, "Tehsildar and other officials assured the residents that a new transformer would be installed within two days, but these promises have failed to restore trust among the public."

With no immediate solution in sight, the residents have warned they will escalate their protest with the Awami Action Committee if the issue is not addressed swiftly, as reported by Markhor Times.

The community has called for urgent action to repair the malfunctioning transformer and restore a reliable power supply. (ANI)

