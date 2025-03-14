TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation

Tamil Nadu Minister P Thiaga Rajan invited Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai on March 22 to oppose the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. The meeting aims to form a united front against what is seen as an assault on federalism.

TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation dmn
ANI |Published: Mar 14, 2025, 1:37 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister P Thiaga Rajan and South Chennai MP Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Friday extended an invitation to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting to be held in Chennai on March 22, to collectively oppose the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Both the DMK leaders met the Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Chief MK Stalin.

In a post on X, Rajan said that the proposed delimitation exercise is an undeniable assault on federalism and the rightful representation of our states.
He further claimed that the Kerala Chief Minister expressed his strong solidarity with Tamil Nadu on this issue.

"On behalf of Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru. @mkstalin, I, along with Hon'ble MP (South Chennai) Dr. @ThamizhachiTh, met with Hon'ble Kerala Chief Minister Thiru. @pinarayivijayan in Thiruvananthapuram today," he said on X.

"We extended our Chief Minister's invitation for the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting to be held in Chennai on March 22, 2025, to collectively oppose the unfair delimitation exercise--an undeniable assault on federalism and the rightful representation of our states," he added.

"The Kerala Chief Minister expressed his strong solidarity with Tamil Nadu on this issue and assured his full support in our collective fight to uphold democratic values and safeguard the rights of our people," the Tamil Nadu CM stated.


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has called for a meeting of Chief ministers and various state leaders from different political parties regarding the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies on March 22 in Chennai.

The Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been protesting against the Central government's three-language formula in the national education policy and the delimitation.

Stalin has called for a united political front against the proposed delimitation exercise, urging various parties to join forces in opposing what he termed a "blatant assault on federalism." (ANI)

