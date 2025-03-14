Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel

Read Full Article

Kochi: Three students have been suspended in connection with a significant ganja seizure from the men's hostel at Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College. The students, Abhiraj, Akash, and Adithyan, who were arrested during the incident, are currently under investigation. The college has announced an internal inquiry to further probe the matter.

Also Read: Kerala: Over 2 kg of ganja seized in raid at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel, SFI leader among 3 arrested

The seizure occurred during a surprise police inspection on the night of the raid, where authorities recovered 2 kilograms of ganja from two separate rooms in the hostel. The police registered two FIRs in relation to the incident.

The first FIR names Akash (21), a resident of Kulathupuzha in Kollam, as the primary accused. In his room, the police found 1.909 kilograms of ganja, which he allegedly stored for both personal use and sale. The second FIR involves Adithyan (21), from Haripad, and Abhiraj (21), from Karunagappally, as the accused. From their room, the authorities recovered 9.70 grams of ganja, including the packaging cover. Additionally, two mobile phones and identification documents were seized from the students.

The raid has left locals and police in shock, as it is the first time such a large amount of ganja has been found in a college hostel in Kerala. The authorities are continuing their efforts to dismantle the illegal drug network operating in the region and are closely monitoring the situation.

This incident has sparked outrage, especially since one of the arrested students, Abhiraj, is a leader of the SFI (Student Federation of India), raising questions about student involvement in illicit activities within educational institutions.

Also Read: TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation

Latest Videos