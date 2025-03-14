Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel

Three students at Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College have been suspended following a police raid that uncovered 2 kilograms of ganja in the men's hostel. The arrested students, including an SFI leader, are under investigation, and the college has launched an internal inquiry.

Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Kochi: Three students have been suspended in connection with a significant ganja seizure from the men's hostel at Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College. The students, Abhiraj, Akash, and Adithyan, who were arrested during the incident, are currently under investigation. The college has announced an internal inquiry to further probe the matter.

Also Read: Kerala: Over 2 kg of ganja seized in raid at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel, SFI leader among 3 arrested

The seizure occurred during a surprise police inspection on the night of the raid, where authorities recovered 2 kilograms of ganja from two separate rooms in the hostel. The police registered two FIRs in relation to the incident.

The first FIR names Akash (21), a resident of Kulathupuzha in Kollam, as the primary accused. In his room, the police found 1.909 kilograms of ganja, which he allegedly stored for both personal use and sale. The second FIR involves Adithyan (21), from Haripad, and Abhiraj (21), from Karunagappally, as the accused. From their room, the authorities recovered 9.70 grams of ganja, including the packaging cover. Additionally, two mobile phones and identification documents were seized from the students.

The raid has left locals and police in shock, as it is the first time such a large amount of ganja has been found in a college hostel in Kerala. The authorities are continuing their efforts to dismantle the illegal drug network operating in the region and are closely monitoring the situation.

This incident has sparked outrage, especially since one of the arrested students, Abhiraj, is a leader of the SFI (Student Federation of India), raising questions about student involvement in illicit activities within educational institutions.

Also Read: TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Over 2 kg of ganja seized in raid at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel, SFI leader among 3 arrested dmn

Kerala: Over 2 kg of ganja seized in raid at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel, SFI leader among 3 arrested

TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation dmn

TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation

'Blessings of Pongala': Attukal Pongala fills the capital with devotion as lakhs of devotees return home anr

'Blessings of Pongala': Attukal Pongala fills Kerala's capital with devotion as lakhs of devotees return home

Attukal Pongala 2025: Chippy Renjith joins rituals in Thiruvananthapuram; prays for Mohanlal's next 'Thudarum' anr

Attukal Pongala 2025: Chippy Renjith joins rituals in Thiruvananthapuram; prays for Mohanlal's next 'Thudarum'

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Tushar Gandhi claims Sangh spreading 'cancer'; gets heckled by activists in Kerala anr

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Tushar Gandhi claims Sangh spreading 'cancer'; gets heckled by activists in Kerala

Recent Stories

Eid Outfit Ideas Farshi Work Pakistani Lehenga for New Brides SRI

Pakistani Farshi Lehenga: First Eid Outfit for Newlyweds

Eid Outfit Ideas: 8 Stunning Suit Designs Inspired by Sana Javed SRI

Eid 2025: Latest Trends with Sana Javed's 8 Suit Designs

Budget Wanderlust: Top 10 affordable destinations for International travelers SRI

Budget Wanderlust: Top 10 affordable destinations for International travelers

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Age Difference: Did you know actor's new girlfriend has 6-Year-Old Son? RBA

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Age Difference: Did you know actor's new girlfriend has 6-Year-Old Son?

IPL 2025: Can KKR defend their title under Ajinkya Rahanes captaincy? Detailed SWOT analysis HRD

IPL 2025: Can KKR defend their title under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy? Detailed SWOT analysis

Recent Videos

JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kim Kardashian: 'I DON'T KNOW Ambanis, Anant's Wedding Invitation Was 18-22 kg!'

Kim Kardashian: 'I DON'T KNOW Ambanis, Anant's Wedding Invitation Was 18-22 kg!'

Video Icon
Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Appears to Give Statement in US$38.3 mn Corruption Probe

Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Appears to Give Statement in US$38.3 mn Corruption Probe

Video Icon
Hindus Celebrate Holi in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Wishes | Asianet Newsable

Hindus Celebrate Holi in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Wishes | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon