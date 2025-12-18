Former HP CM Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress government of political vendetta, alleging it's filing baseless cases against BJP leaders. He warned of statewide protests if the trend continues, making it difficult for the government to function.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday attacked on the Congress-led state government, alleging that it is running the administration on the basis of "baseless and fabricated cases" driven purely by political vendetta against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Thakur warned that if this trend continues, the BJP will be forced to take to the streets across the state, making it "difficult for the government to function".

'Governance Driven by Political Revenge'

"The present Congress government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukku has completed nearly three years in office, but what we have witnessed throughout this period is governance driven by political revenge. This culture of vendetta began on day one and continues even after three years," Jai Ram Thakur said.

He said that while every government has its own working style, the scale and intensity at which cases are being registered against political opponents in Himachal Pradesh has never been seen before. "In my long legislative experience, I have seen that cases filed out of political animosity never reach any logical conclusion. Instead, they only vitiate the atmosphere. Governments should focus on development, not on spending day and night thinking about whom to frame next," he said.

Contrast with Previous BJP Government

The former Chief Minister recalled that when the BJP came to power, the very first cabinet decision was to not function with political malice. "We had decided that if Himachal is Devbhoomi, our focus would be solely on development. We deliberately avoided wasting energy on filing cases against political rivals, and we followed this approach throughout our five-year term," Thakur said.

In contrast, he alleged that soon after assuming power, the Congress government began shutting down the institutions set up by the previous BJP regime. "Even before the cabinet was properly constituted, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister de-notified educational institutions opened by our government. Development was stalled, and then the focus shifted to how political cases could be registered against opponents," he alleged.

BJP Leaders 'Targeted'

Jai Ram Thakur claimed that leaders remained untouched as long as they were part of the Congress, but action began the moment they differed ideologically or joined the BJP. "If the government has any so-called achievement after three years, it is the number of people against whom cases have been registered due to political vendetta," he remarked.

He cited multiple examples, alleging harassment of BJP leaders and their families, including cases against Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma, former MLA Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Devender Bhutto, and others. "In Ashish Sharma's case, seven cases were filed against his family members. Despite the matter being related to mining, no notices were issued to concerned officers or the mining department. Ultimately, he got bail from the Supreme Court," Thakur said.

He also alleged that former Congress leaders who later joined the BJP were similarly targeted. "As long as they were in Congress, there were no cases. The moment they joined the BJP, cases were slapped on them or their family members," he said.

Misuse of Police Machinery Alleged

The BJP leader further alleged misuse of police machinery against party workers and even ordinary citizens. "In my own assembly constituency, nearly 100 people were booked simply for approaching a minister during a disaster. Even today, dozens are being made to sit in police stations, and new lists are being prepared," he said.

Referring to the Sanjauli incident in Shimla, Thakur claimed that cases were registered against 166 people, while similar incidents elsewhere did not even see FIRs being filed.

Accusations of Ignoring Corruption

Jai Ram Thakur also accused the government of turning a blind eye to serious corruption allegations. "In Banjar, fake bills worth Rs 14 crore were raised for debris removal that never happened. The Chief Minister promised a vigilance inquiry in the Assembly, but no investigation has started to date," he said.

He also referred to alleged irregularities in liquor factories, illegal activities in industrial areas, and claims that officials from the Chief Minister's Office intervened to stall action.

'BJP Will Be on the Streets': Thakur Issues Stern Warning

Issuing a strong warning, the former Chief Minister cautioned officials against acting under political pressure. "Do not cross limits. Very little time is left. Officers and leaders violating the law under pressure should remember that accountability will be fixed. The next government will act strictly but within the legal framework," Thakur said.

He asserted that the BJP is maintaining patience for now. "We are counting mistakes and drawing a line. The day that line is crossed, the BJP will be on the streets at every chowk and crossing, and it will become difficult for the government to function," he warned.

Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP is fighting all "false cases" legally and has received relief from the High Court, Sessions Courts and the Supreme Court. "Politics driven by revenge has never yielded good results in the past, and it will not do so in the future either," he said.

