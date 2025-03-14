BREAKING: One of world's most dangerous terrorists, ISIS leader Abu Khadija, killed in Iraqi-US operation

Read Full Article

The leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, Abdullah Maki Musleh al-Rifai, also known as Abu Khadija, has been killed in a counterterrorism operation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani confirmed on Friday.

Abu Khadija, described as “one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world,” was eliminated by Iraqi security forces in coordination with the US-led coalition fighting ISIS.

The operation marks a significant victory in Iraq’s ongoing battle against the extremist group, which continues to pose a security threat despite losing most of its territorial control.

Abu Khadija was believed to have played a key role in coordinating attacks and recruiting fighters for ISIS. His death is expected to deal a major blow to the group’s leadership and operational capabilities in Iraq and Syria.

More details awaited.

Latest Videos