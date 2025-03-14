Chennai doctor's family shattered by Rs 5 crore debt: All four found dead in suspected suicide

Read Full Article

A Chennai doctor, his lawyer wife, and their two teenage sons were found dead in their home on Thursday in a suspected suicide, reportedly driven by financial distress amounting to Rs 5 crore.

Dr Balamurugan, a well-known sonologist who owned multiple ultrasound diagnostic centers in Chennai, was discovered dead alongside his wife, Sumathi, and their sons, 17-year-old Dasvanth and 15-year-old Lingesh, at their Anna Nagar West residence, according to a report in The Times of India. The tragic incident was uncovered when the family's driver, receiving no response, alerted neighbors, who then informed the police.

Authorities found the parents in one room and the children in another. Their bodies were sent to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital for autopsy. Police suspect financial losses led to the drastic step, but they are investigating if external pressures contributed.

Dr Balamurugan had reportedly suffered massive business losses, leading to heavy debt. Sumathi was a practicing lawyer, while their elder son was preparing for Class XII board exams and the NEET medical entrance test. The younger son was in Class X.

"No formal complaint has been received so far, but we are investigating their financial records to determine any external pressures," a senior police official said.

The tragic case highlights the growing financial burdens faced by professionals and their devastating consequences.

