Kerala: Over 2 kg of ganja seized in raid at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel, SFI leader among 3 arrested

In a surprising raid at the men’s hostel of Kalamassery Government Polytechnic, police have seized more than 2 kilograms of ganja, marking a significant drug bust in the college. Three students have been arrested, while three accomplices fled the scene. The raid, which was carried out by the Kochi Narcotic Cell with ACP Abdulsalam leading the operation, lasted for over seven hours, from the night into the early hours of the following morning.

The operation was launched after a tip-off from a former student who had been previously caught. Upon arrival, the police found students actively weighing and packaging the cannabis into small packets for distribution. They also discovered weighing scales and cannabis smoking equipment in the hostel rooms. According to ACP Abdulsalam, even the police were shocked by the large quantity of drugs seized in the raid.

Two separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. The first FIR names Akash (21), a native of Kulathupuzha, Kollam, as the primary accused. The police recovered 1.909 kilograms of ganja from Akash's room, where he had stored it for sale and personal use.

The second FIR names Adithyan (21), from Haripad, and Abhiraj (21), from Karunagappally, as accused. From their room, the police seized **9.70 grams** of ganja, including the packaging cover. Along with the cannabis, two mobile phones and several identification documents were also recovered from the students. Adithyan and Abhiraj were released on station bail, as the quantity of ganja found in their possession was relatively small. However, Abhiraj, who is also the college union general secretary, denied the police claims, stating that the ganja was not seized from his room.

The police are now searching for the three students who managed to escape during the raid. Their identities have not yet been revealed, but authorities are working to apprehend them as part of the ongoing investigation.

The raid has left locals and police in shock, as it is the first time such a large amount of ganja has been found in a college hostel in Kerala. The authorities are continuing their efforts to dismantle the illegal drug network operating in the region and are closely monitoring the situation.

This incident has sparked outrage, especially since one of the arrested students, Abhiraj, is a leader of the SFI (Student Federation of India), raising questions about student involvement in illicit activities within educational institutions.

In response to the discovery, the Kochi Narcotic Cell has vowed to intensify its efforts to tackle the growing drug menace in the area, especially within educational institutions.

