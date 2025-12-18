Telangana Jagruthi chief K Kavitha criticized the Assembly Speaker's ruling that dismissed disqualification petitions against five BRS MLAs. She termed the judgment 'infructuous' and 'against the constitution', calling it an unfortunate decision.

Kavitha calls ruling 'against constitution'

Telangana Jagruthi chief K Kavitha on Thursday termed the assembly speaker's ruling against the disqualification of five Bharath Rashtra Samithi MLAs as an infructuous stating that the judgement is against the constitution. "Yesterday, Telangana Assembly Speaker ruled that the defection by five Telangana MLAs as infructuous. The Speaker's judgment is unfortunate as it is against the constitution," K Kavitha told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Kavitha hoisted the Telangana Jagruthi's flag at MG Road market in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Speaker dismisses disqualification petitions

The Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, acting as the Chairman of the Tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, dismissed disqualification petitions filed against five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) after examining their merits.

According to an official press note issued by the Telangana State Legislature Secretariat on Wednesday, the disqualification petitions were filed under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India and the Members of Telangana Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986. The petitions sought to disqualify certain MLAs for voluntarily resigning from their respective political parties.

Petitions dismissed on merit

The press note stated that the Speaker, after examining the petitions, considering the material placed on record, and strictly adhering to the principles of natural justice by granting adequate opportunity to hear all concerned parties, pronounced his decision on five petitions. The petitions included cases filed by MLA KP Vivekanand against MLA Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao; MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and another against MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy; MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay against MLA T. Prakash Goud; MLA Chinta Prabhakar against MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy; and another petition by MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay against MLA Arekapudi Gandhi.

"After considering the merits of the above petitions, the Hon'ble Speaker and the Chairman, Tribunal, hereby dismissed them," the press note said.

The Legislature Secretariat added that uploading detailed orders related to the disqualification petitions on the official website of the Telangana Legislative Assembly is currently underway. The decision, for now, brings closure to the pending defection-related cases before the Speaker under the anti-defection law. (ANI)