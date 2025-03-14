Kerala faces high temperature warning, yellow alert issued for 10 districts

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continues to face a high-temperature warning, with a yellow alert issued for ten districts. The state is expected to experience temperatures rising by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal today and tomorrow. The Meteorological Department forecasts that the temperature may reach up to 37°C in Palakkad, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

Other areas like Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod may experience temperatures up to 36°C, while Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha could see highs of 35°C. The temperature in Wayanad and Idukki districts may reach 34°C. Additionally, the ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels are at a dangerous level, with the UV index at orange level in Kollam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Palakkad districts. The public is advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight for prolonged periods, as this could lead to sunstroke and heatstroke.

Precautionary measures:

To mitigate the health risks associated with extreme heat, the State Disaster Management Authority has issued the following guidelines for the general public:

Avoid direct exposure to sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm. Seek shade or indoor areas during these hours.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of pure water. Even if you’re not thirsty, continue drinking water throughout the day.

Avoid dehydrating beverages like alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks.

Wear loose, light-colored, cotton clothing to allow the body to breathe and stay cool.

Use footwear when going out, and carry an umbrella or hat to protect from direct sunlight.

Include fruits and vegetables in your diet, and consider consuming ORS solution and buttermilk to stay hydrated.

Increased temperatures also heighten the risk of fires spreading, particularly in markets, waste disposal areas, and buildings. Fire audits and safety measures must be in place, and those living near these sites should remain vigilant.

Wildfires may occur due to the heat, particularly in forested areas. Residents and tourists near forests should avoid activities that might trigger fires and adhere to forest department guidelines.

Educational institutions are urged to ensure access to clean drinking water for students and maintain good air circulation in classrooms. Examination halls should also be well-supplied with water. School authorities and parents should limit children's exposure to sunlight, especially during assemblies or outdoor activities.

Special attention must be paid to vulnerable groups such as bedridden patients, the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those with disabilities, as they are more prone to heat-related illnesses.

Delivery services, particularly online food delivery workers using two-wheelers, should ensure safe working conditions by wearing protective clothing and taking breaks to rest during peak heat hours (11 am to 3 pm).

Journalists and police officers working outdoors should take precautions, such as using umbrellas and staying hydrated to avoid exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.

Organizers of public events and conferences should ensure access to shade and adequate drinking water for participants. Avoid scheduling events between 11 am and 3 pm whenever possible.

Travelers are advised to rest regularly during their journeys and always carry water to prevent dehydration.

Construction workers, farm workers, and street vendors should adjust working hours and allow adequate rest periods during the hottest parts of the day.

Cattle and pets should not be allowed to graze in the midday sun, and water should always be available for animals.

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, as it can quickly become dangerously hot.

Water conservation is vital during this heatwave. Ensure water is not wasted, and store water during rainfall.

If feeling unwell, rest immediately and seek medical attention if necessary.

