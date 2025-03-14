Light rain adds a refreshing touch to Holi celebrations in Delhi (WATCH)

Read Full Article

As Delhi reveled in Holi celebrations, light rain and thunderstorms were witnessed across most parts of the city. The unexpected drizzle added a refreshing twist to the festival of colours, bringing a cool respite amid the revelry and rising temperatures.

Delhi-NCR witnessed a change in weather as the skies turned dark. Some parts of the national capital such as south Delhi experienced light rain on Friday evening.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department had predicted showers, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph for national capital.

Most parts of Delhi are likely to receive very light to light rainfall accompanied with Thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) during next two hour. pic.twitter.com/78K5gvQjvo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 14, 2025

The radar imagery indicated active thunderclouds looming over Delhi and nearby areas.

Latest RADAR shows active Thunder clouds over Delhi and nearby areas pic.twitter.com/OU36UXZmFF — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 14, 2025

Apart from IMD's forecast of a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of isolated light rain over the plains of Northwest India on March 14, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated heavy falls was also predicted over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is also expected over the remaining parts of Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Dry weather is likely to prevail over most other parts of the country, said the statement.

Further, the air quality plunged into the 'poor category.' The overall air quality index (AQI) was 230, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday evening.

Some areas in the national capital, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Chandani Chowk, and Mundka, recorded air quality in the poor category with AQIs of 230, 255, 245,231, and 237, respectively. Meanwhile, people across the country have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (coloured powder) on each other and dancing joyously.

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

