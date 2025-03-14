IPL 2025: Sanju Samson recalls how Rahul Dravid asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013

Read Full Article

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson recalled how Rahul Dravid spotted him during the trials and asked him to play for the team back in 2013. Samson will be leading Rajasthan Royals for the fifth consecutive IPL season since taking up team captaincy duties in 2021.

Sanju Samson began his IPL journey with Rajasthan Royals in 2013 after he was released by Kolkata Knight Riders without getting a game in their IPL winning campaign under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership. When Samson was picked by Rajasthan Royals for 10 lakh at the IPL 2013 Auction, Rahul Dravid was the captain of the side. 12 years later, Sanju Samson will be leading the team in the IPL 2025, while Dravid returned to Rajasthan Royals as a head coach, replacing Kumar Sangakkara.

Speaking on JioHotsar, Sanju Samson reminisced how former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid spotted him and asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013. The 30-year-old added it felt surreal to have the opportunity to play Rahul Dravid’s leadership as a young player.

“It’s quite funny how things work out. In my first season, Rahul sir was the one who spotted me during the trials.” Rajasthan Royals skipper said.

“He was the captain back then, looking out for young talent. After watching me, he came up to me and said, ‘Okay, can you play for my team?’ From that day to today, it feels surreal.

“Now, I am the captain of the franchise, and Rahul sir has returned after so many years to coach the team. It’s a unique and special feeling. He was always part of the Rajasthan Royals family, and we are all grateful to have him back," he added.

Sanju Samson became an integral part of Rajasthan Royals setup over the last 12 years, from being a player to becoming captain of the side. Samson led the Royals to their first IPL final since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, but lost to IPL debutant Gujarat Titans. In the last season, Rajasthan Royals qualified for the playoffs, where they Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator before their hopes of winning the second IPL title were dashed after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

Sanju Samson is the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals, amassing 3984 runs, including 2 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 31.72 in 146 matches.

Samson reveals how Rahul Dravid preparing the team for IPL 2025

Sanju Samson further spoke about Rajasthan Royals’ preparation for the IPL 2025 while highlighting how Rahul Dravid is involved with the team. He also lauded Indian batting legend for leading by example for every youngster.

“I’ve always observed him from a distance and also been close to him. He’s a top-notch professional who ensures that every aspect of preparation is taken care of. I was with him last month in Nagpur, Talegaon, and saw how involved he is.” Samson said.

“From 10 AM in the morning till 5 PM in the evening, in the heat, he was there watching batsmen bat and bowlers bowl, interacting with them, discussing strategies with the coaches

“He is fully committed to the team, from A to Z. That’s something I admire and want to learn—how to prepare better. Preparation is a key part of his character, and I want to incorporate that into my own approach," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23, Sunday.

