BREAKING: Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan during Friday prayers, high casualties feared

Azam Warsak, Pakistan – A deadly suicide bombing struck a mosque in Azam Warsak, South Waziristan, during Friday prayers, injuring multiple people, including Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, the district chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

The attack, which comes amid rising militant violence in Pakistan’s tribal regions, is feared to have caused high casualties.

According to local police, the bomber detonated explosives inside the mosque when worshippers had gathered for prayers, causing widespread panic and devastation. Rescue teams and security forces rushed to the scene, while authorities launched an investigation into the perpetrators behind the attack.

This marks the second attack on a mosque in Pakistan within two weeks, raising concerns over the country’s deteriorating security situation. Terrorist groups have repeatedly targeted religious sites, exploiting gaps in the state’s counterterrorism measures.

