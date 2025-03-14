BREAKING: Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan during Friday prayers, high casualties feared

A suicide bombing struck a mosque in Pakistan's South Waziristan, during Friday prayers, leaving several injured.
 

BREAKING: Suicide bombing at mosque in Pak's South Waziristan during Friday prayers, high casualties feared ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 3:21 PM IST

Azam Warsak, Pakistan – A deadly suicide bombing struck a mosque in Azam Warsak, South Waziristan, during Friday prayers, injuring multiple people, including Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, the district chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

The attack, which comes amid rising militant violence in Pakistan’s tribal regions, is feared to have caused high casualties. 

According to local police, the bomber detonated explosives inside the mosque when worshippers had gathered for prayers, causing widespread panic and devastation. Rescue teams and security forces rushed to the scene, while authorities launched an investigation into the perpetrators behind the attack.

This marks the second attack on a mosque in Pakistan within two weeks, raising concerns over the country’s deteriorating security situation. Terrorist groups have repeatedly targeted religious sites, exploiting gaps in the state’s counterterrorism measures.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Business leaders predict sharp decline in Chinese exports due to US tariff dispute ddr

China's exports face major threat as US tariffs rise under Trump's second term

Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH) snt

Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH)

Balochistan mourns as Paank condemns extrajudicial killings, calls for global action vkp

Balochistan mourns as Paank condemns extrajudicial killings, calls for global action

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos snt

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos

Ukraine Russia War: Zelenskyy accuses Putin of manipulating ceasefire proposal to delay peace; read post snt

Ukraine-Russia War: Zelenskyy accuses Putin of manipulating ceasefire proposal to delay peace; read post

Recent Stories

Ambani Family's Holi Bash: Throwback photos from festive day NTI

Ambani Family’s Holi Bash: Throwback photos from festive day

Hero A2B electric cycle: Beat traffic with this 70km-range e-cycle! Check features and more gcw

Hero A2B electric cycle: Beat traffic with this 70km-range e-cycle! Check features and more

Trendy Backless Blouse Designs for Lehenga 2025 Style Guide Sri

Lehenga Backless Blouse Designs: 8 Stylish & Airy Options

Centre sets security terms for Starlink: Local control hub, call monitoring a must ddr

Centre sets security terms for Starlink: Local control hub, call monitoring a must

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Recent Videos

Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Appears to Give Statement in US$38.3 mn Corruption Probe

Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Appears to Give Statement in US$38.3 mn Corruption Probe

Video Icon
Hindus Celebrate Holi in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Wishes | Asianet Newsable

Hindus Celebrate Holi in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Wishes | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tripura: BSF Personnel at India-Bangladesh Border Celebrates Holi | Asianet Newsable

Tripura: BSF Personnel at India-Bangladesh Border Celebrates Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel

Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel

Video Icon