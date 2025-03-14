Chaos at Golden Temple: Five injured as attacker storms Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai with iron rod (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Amritsar witnessed chaos on Friday as a migrant laborer launched a violent attack at Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai, located within the Golden Temple complex. Armed with an iron rod, the assailant left five people injured, including two sewadars (temple attendants) and three devotees from Mohali, Bathinda, and Patiala.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker grew aggressive when sewadars stopped him, suddenly assaulting one of them with the rod. As panic spread, he targeted others before the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) staff overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

Also read: Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in gold smuggling case, court cites 'seriousness of charges'

Dr. Jasmeet Singh from Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences & Research confirmed that five injured individuals were brought to the hospital. "One patient is in critical condition in the ICU, while the others are stable," he stated.

Police have also detained a second suspect believed to have conducted reconnaissance before the attack. Authorities are investigating potential motives behind the assault, while SGPC officials have condemned the incident as an attempt to disturb peace at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib. SGPC secretary Partap Singh has demanded a swift and transparent police investigation to uncover the truth behind the attack.

Also read: BSF, Punjab police recover drone in Tarn Taran, intensify crackdown on cross-border smuggling

Security remains heightened in the Golden Temple complex as authorities work to prevent further disturbances.

Latest Videos