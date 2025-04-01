LIVE India News updates on April 1: Kerala man held hostage in Cambodia by fraudsters, demands Rs 15 lakh ransom; family seeks govt help

Kerala man held hostage in Cambodia by fraudsters, demands Rs 15 lakh ransom; family seeks govt help
A Malayali man from Kozhikode, Kerala, has been held captive by an online scam gang in Cambodia for nearly six months. His family claims that the gang is demanding Rs 15 lakh for his release.Read Full Story
How India looked from space? Sunita Williams answers with a special mention of Himalayas, Gujarat (WATCH)
Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams shared her insights on how India looked from space during her nine-month long stay on the International Space Station (ISS), with a special mention of Himalayas, fishing fleet along the coast of Mumbai and Gujarat.Read Full Story
Karnataka price hike: Milk, electricity, toll fees, waste management charges rise from April 1
Price hikes in milk, electricity, toll fees, and the introduction of a solid waste management cess in Bengaluru will take effect from today.
J-K: Encounter erupts between security forces and terrorists in Kathua
Security forces engaged in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district late Monday night. The encounter began in the Billawar area during a cordon and search operation launched by the forces.
Kerala braces for heavy rains; IMD issues yellow alert for multiple districts amid rising temperatures
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy summer rainfall and possible landslides in parts of Kerala and Karnataka in April.
Tamil Nadu: Wanted criminal shot dead in police encounter in Madurai; 2 cops injured
A wanted criminal, Subhash Chandra Bose, was shot dead in an encounter with police near Velammal College, Madurai, on Monday (Mar 31). Two police personnel were injured in the encounter.
West Bengal: 6 killed in suspected crude bomb blast in Patharpratima
Six people were killed and several injured in an alleged explosion at a crude bomb manufacturing unit in Patharpratima, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
