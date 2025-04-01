user
user icon

"Parties overlooking welfare of Muslims for personal gains": BJP's Danish Azad backs Waqf Amendment Bill

UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari supports the Waqf Amendment Bill, claiming it's crucial for Muslim development and that ordinary Muslims back PM Modi on this. The bill, aimed at improving Waqf property management, faces opposition despite its developmental goals.

"Parties overlooking welfare of Muslims for personal gains": BJP's Danish Azad backs Waqf Amendment Bill dmn
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 1, 2025, 7:20 PM IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Tuesday voiced support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, stating that Muslims are backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposed legislation.

Also Read: 'Muslims Shouldn't Be Scared': All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council Backs Reform to Waqf Board

Speaking to ANI, Ansari said that an ordinary Muslim believes the Waqf Amendment Bill is crucial for the development of the Muslim community.

"A common Muslim believes that the Waqf Amendment Bill is very important for the development of the Muslim community. It is shocking how some people and political parties are overlooking the welfare of Muslims for their personal gains," he said.

"A few people oppose this bill because the rights to lands under waqf are held by a small group of individuals. Common Muslims are with Narendra Modi," the BJP MLA added.

The Waqf Amendment Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. The BJP on Tuesday issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in Parliament on April 2 and 3, respectively.

The opposition, however, has been vocal in its criticism of the Waqf Amendment Bill. The INDIA bloc floor leaders' meeting began in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled tomorrow.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of Jagdambika Pal for further consideration.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticized for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. (ANI)

Also Read: Waqf bill set for April 2 introduction in Lok Sabha, govt to hold talks with INDIA bloc leaders

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka ddr

After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 ddr

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25

BREAKING: Ceasefire violation along LoC in Poonch, heavy firing between Indian and Pakistani forces ddr

Pakistan Army suffers 5 casualties after ceasefire along LoC in Poonch (WATCH)

India acts as first-responder to quake-hit Myanmar; mobilises over 630-tonne of relief aid ddr

India acts as first-responder to quake-hit Myanmar; mobilises over 630-tonne of relief aid

4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported ddr

4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported

Recent Stories

Hezbollah official among four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut during Eid al-Fitr dmn

Hezbollah official among four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut during Eid al-Fitr

BREAKING: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka ddr

After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

BofA Cites ‘Very Complicated’ Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish

BofA Cites ‘Very Complicated’ Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon