"Parties overlooking welfare of Muslims for personal gains": BJP's Danish Azad backs Waqf Amendment Bill

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Tuesday voiced support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, stating that Muslims are backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposed legislation.

Speaking to ANI, Ansari said that an ordinary Muslim believes the Waqf Amendment Bill is crucial for the development of the Muslim community.

"A common Muslim believes that the Waqf Amendment Bill is very important for the development of the Muslim community. It is shocking how some people and political parties are overlooking the welfare of Muslims for their personal gains," he said.



"A few people oppose this bill because the rights to lands under waqf are held by a small group of individuals. Common Muslims are with Narendra Modi," the BJP MLA added.



The Waqf Amendment Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. The BJP on Tuesday issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in Parliament on April 2 and 3, respectively.

The opposition, however, has been vocal in its criticism of the Waqf Amendment Bill. The INDIA bloc floor leaders' meeting began in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled tomorrow.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of Jagdambika Pal for further consideration.



The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.



The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticized for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. (ANI)

