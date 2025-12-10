Goa CM Pramod Sawant announced an inquiry report in 8 days for the Arpora nightclub fire that killed 25. Compensation is being disbursed, safety audits are underway, five arrests have been made, and an INTERPOL notice is out for the absconding owners.

In the aftermath of the Arpora nightclub fire that killed 25 people, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the inquiry report will be ready within eight days, even as the state begins disbursing compensation to families of the victims and intensifies safety audits and enforcement across entertainment venues.

Speaking to reporters, the Goa CM said,"An inquiry report will be ready within eight days. We have already carried out a demolition drive at Vagator, and similar action will be taken at other places if violations are found. Following the nightclub fire, a special panel is auditing the safety of entertainment venues, and five arrests have been made so far. The State Disaster Management Authority has issued strict advisories to ensure all safety norms are followed."

Compensation and Enforcement Action

He added, "The Goa government has granted compensation to the next of kin of 17 deceased victims, amounting to approximately ₹85 lakh. The remaining verified bank accounts will also be processed soon. Additionally, the procedure for uploading the details to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund is currently underway."

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

Investigation Heats Up with INTERPOL Notice

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into Goa's Romeo Lane fire incident, a 'blue corner notice' has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, just two days after the incident took place, state police said on Tuesday. The brothers fled to Thailand after the fire, which claimed 25 lives, and are now being tracked by international authorities.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism's Rohan Khaunte said a strict investigation will be conducted from "down to top" and that "some heads need to roll."

"The Goa Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused," Goa police said in a statement.

The development comes days after the massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident and killing at least 25 people, most of whom were staff of the restaurant. The Government of Goa formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Key Accused Apprehended

Earlier today, Ajay Gupta, the accused in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire incident, which claimed 25 lives, was taken to the Saket district court in New Delhi for remand proceedings. He was detained by the Goa Police on Tuesday. A Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against Gupta. When the police team visited his residence in Delhi, he was found to be absconding; a non-bailable arrest warrant was subsequently issued against him. (ANI)