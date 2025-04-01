TDP, JDU issue three-line whip for MPs ahead of Waqf Amendment Bill debate in Lok Sabha

Read Full Article

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs for April 2, 2025, urging their presence during the tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Union Government plans to introduce the bill, which is expected to spark significant debate in Parliament. TDP has emphasized the importance of its MPs’ participation to effectively represent the party's stance on this crucial piece of legislation.

Janata Dal (United) also issued a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the House and support the government's stand on Waqf (Amendment) Bill on April 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is scheduled to present the bill after the Question Hour on Wednesday. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, highlighted that the bill would be subject to an 8-hour discussion. Rijiju also briefed BJP spokespersons on the bill's provisions, underscoring its potential benefits for the Muslim community. He assured that the amendment wouldn't infringe upon the freedom of religious institutions but aims to improve transparency and digital management of Waqf properties.

However, the bill has attracted strong opposition criticism. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi labeled it unconstitutional, accusing the BJP of attempting to strip away Muslims’ rights. Owaisi described the bill as a "Waqf Barbaad Bill" (Waqf Destruction Bill) and questioned the support of NDA allies, including Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary.

