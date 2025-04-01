user
user icon

TDP, JDU issue three-line whip for MPs ahead of Waqf Amendment Bill debate in Lok Sabha

TDP issues a three-line whip for its MPs for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amid opposition backlash. BJP's Kiren Rijiju defends the bill as beneficial to the Muslim community, while AIMIM decries it as unconstitutional.

TDP issues three-line whip to its MPs to ensure presence in Lok Sabha on April 2 ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 1, 2025, 9:06 PM IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs for April 2, 2025, urging their presence during the tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Union Government plans to introduce the bill, which is expected to spark significant debate in Parliament. TDP has emphasized the importance of its MPs’ participation to effectively represent the party's stance on this crucial piece of legislation.

Janata Dal (United) also issued a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the House and support the government's stand on Waqf (Amendment) Bill on April 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is scheduled to present the bill after the Question Hour on Wednesday. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, highlighted that the bill would be subject to an 8-hour discussion. Rijiju also briefed BJP spokespersons on the bill's provisions, underscoring its potential benefits for the Muslim community. He assured that the amendment wouldn't infringe upon the freedom of religious institutions but aims to improve transparency and digital management of Waqf properties.

However, the bill has attracted strong opposition criticism. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi labeled it unconstitutional, accusing the BJP of attempting to strip away Muslims’ rights. Owaisi described the bill as a "Waqf Barbaad Bill" (Waqf Destruction Bill) and questioned the support of NDA allies, including Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Between sanctions and sensationalism: HAL, HR Smith and NYT report saga opinion snt

Between sanctions and sensationalism: HAL, HR Smith and NYT report saga | Opinion

BRO reopens Zojila Pass in just 32 days, restores Kashmir-Ladakh lifeline ddr

BRO reopens Zojila Pass in just 32 days, restores Kashmir-Ladakh lifeline

BREAKING: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka ddr

After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 ddr

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25

BREAKING: Ceasefire violation along LoC in Poonch, heavy firing between Indian and Pakistani forces ddr

Pakistan Army suffers 5 casualties after ceasefire along LoC in Poonch (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic On Intel After CEO Tan’s Keynote – But Retail’s Unconvinced As Stock Continues Slide

Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic On Intel After CEO Tan’s Keynote – But Retail’s Unconvinced As Stock Continues Slide

SHF Holdings Stock Drops As 2024 Revenue Declines, Losses Widen — Retail Stays Skeptical

SHF Holdings Stock Drops As 2024 Revenue Declines, Losses Widen — Retail Stays Skeptical

Between sanctions and sensationalism: HAL, HR Smith and NYT report saga opinion snt

Between sanctions and sensationalism: HAL, HR Smith and NYT report saga | Opinion

Mbappe vs Ronaldo: Debut season comparison of Real Madrid forwards dmn

Mbappe vs Ronaldo: Debut season comparison of Real Madrid forwards

Polar Power Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Declines But Losses Narrow — Retail’s Not Convinced

Polar Power Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Declines But Losses Narrow — Retail’s Not Convinced

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon