India's aviation regulator, DGCA, has summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers over recent operational disruptions. The airline must submit detailed data on flight restoration, crew plans, cancellation refunds, and passenger handling.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before the regulator on December 11 afternoon, officials said. The DGCA has also directed Elbers to submit comprehensive data and updates regarding the airline's recent operational disruptions.

DGCA Demands Comprehensive Action Plan

According to the DGCA directive, the CEO, along with senior officials from all relevant departments, has been instructed to attend the meeting and present detailed information across key operational areas.

Flight Restoration and Passenger Handling

The DGCA has sought updates on flight restoration, including the status of restoring flight services across the network, progress in re-accommodating affected passengers, priority handling for vulnerable travellers such as the elderly, medical passengers, and unaccompanied minors, and the monitoring mechanism to ensure timely completion of the restoration.

Crew Recruitment and Roster Management

The regulator has also asked for IndiGo's pilot and crew recruitment plan, including the current strength, the recruitment and training pipeline for the upcoming months, and measures implemented to prevent roster shortages and flight duty time limitations (FDTL)-related issues.

Cancellation Refunds and Compliance

On cancellation refunds, IndiGo is required to provide data on the number of cancelled flights, refunds processed, refund turnaround timelines for both direct and OTA bookings, and compliance with DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) provisions.

Baggage Return and Compensation

The DGCA has further sought details on baggage return, including delayed or misrouted baggage cases, steps taken to trace and return luggage, average timelines, and compensation offered as per regulations.

Passenger Communication Systems

As per DGCA, the concerned airline must present the performance of its SMS and email alert systems, the improvements initiated to enable real-time communication about delays and cancellations, and enhanced coordination between the Operations Control Centre, airports, and customer support.

Passenger Rerouting Policies

Moreover, the DGCA has asked for updates on rerouting policies after cancellations, including the process followed for rerouting passengers on alternate flights, data on rerouting within IndiGo's network and on other airlines, and compliance with DGCA requirements for rerouting passengers at no additional cost. (ANI)