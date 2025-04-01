user
BRO reopens Zojila Pass in just 32 days, restores Kashmir-Ladakh lifeline

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) reopened Zojila Pass in just 32 days, overcoming extreme weather and heavy snowfall. This vital link between Kashmir and Ladakh was cleared in record time, restoring critical connectivity.
 

Anish Kumar
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 8:41 PM IST

New Delhi: Defying extreme weather conditions, the Border Road Organization (BRO) has reopened Zojila Pass in just 32 days, restoring the vital link between Kashmir and Ladakh.

BRO director general Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan flagged off the first convoy towards Ladakh.

Zojila Pass is one of the most critical and challenging high-altitude passes in the world connecting Kashmir Valley to Ladakh.

“This year, the pass faced an unusually short but intense closure period due to relentless snowfall caused by a Western Disturbance for 17 days, from 27 February to 16 March 2025,” an official said.

“The sheer volume of accumulated snow posed a formidable challenge.  The BRO personnel, working under extreme conditions, battling sub-zero temperatures, high velocity winds, and avalanche-prone terrain, cleared the snow in a record 15 days, between 17 March and 31 March.”

Every year, the formidable Pass experiences heavy snowfall, forcing its closure during the harsh winter months.

The temporary closure impacts not only the movement of troops and essential supplies but also disrupts the daily lives of the local population in Ladakh, which depends on this route for trade, medical support, and economic activities.

The official further added that due to technological advancements, improved snow-clearance techniques, and the relentless efforts of BRO, this closure period has been drastically reduced from about six months a few decades ago to a few weeks now.

“The reopening of Zojila Pass is a testament to the dedication of BRO, which has Project Beacon in Kashmir and Project Vijayak in Ladakh to ensure timely restoration of connectivity on this strategic pass.”

