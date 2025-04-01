Chinese-backed firm under investigation over Bangkok skyscraper collapse after quake; site samples fail test

Read Full Article

A Chinese-backed construction firm is under investigation following the collapse of a skyscraper in Bangkok, which occurred in the wake of a devastating earthquake that struck the region.

Authorities have initiated a probe into the incident, as reports reveal that samples taken from the site failed critical safety tests. The collapse has raised concerns over construction standards and the involvement of foreign firms in high-risk projects.

Initial findings suggest that substandard materials may have contributed to the building’s failure, with experts questioning whether the firm adhered to necessary safety protocols. As the investigation progresses, authorities are focusing on accountability, with potential legal and financial repercussions for the company involved. The tragedy has also sparked public outcry, prompting calls for tighter regulations on foreign-led construction projects in Thailand.



