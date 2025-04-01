BREAKING: 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported

Read Full Article

A mild earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Leh, Ladakh, at 5:38 PM (IST) today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). While tremors were felt across the region, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and residents have been urged to remain cautious in case of aftershocks. Ladakh, situated in a seismically active zone, has experienced moderate tremors in the past, though major seismic events remain rare. Further updates from disaster management teams are awaited.

On March 14, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Ladakh's Kargil, at 2:50 AM IST, as recorded by India's National Center for Seismology. While the tremor was felt in Jammu and Kashmir, there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.​

Myanmar endured a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, 2025, which resulted in over 2,700 fatalities and thousands more injured. The epicenter was near Naypyitaw, the nation's capital, causing extensive destruction to infrastructure and residential areas. Rescue operations have been challenging due to ongoing civil unrest and difficulties in accessing affected regions. International aid has been mobilized, but concerns persist over the distribution of assistance, with reports suggesting that the military junta may be obstructing aid to opposition-held areas.

