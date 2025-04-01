Chile President Gabriel Boric asks PM Modi about Ashok Chakra during visit at Hyderabad House, he explains

Read Full Article

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font stopped to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Chakra in the Indian Flag at Hyderabad House.



While on the way to the discussion room in Hyderabad House, Font stood near Indian flag and PM Modi was seen diligently explaining him the meaning of the Ashok Chakra.



The National flag of India is a horizontal tricolor of deep saffron (kesari) at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom in equal proportion. The ratio of width of the flag to its length is two to three. In the centre of the white band is a navy blue wheel which represents the chakra. Its design is that of the wheel which appears on the abacus of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka. Its diameter approximates to the width of the white band and it has 24 spokes.

In the national flag of India the top band is of Saffron colour, indicating the strength and courage of the country. The white middle band indicates peace and truth with Dharma Chakra. The last band is green in colour shows the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.

This Dharma Chakra depicted the "wheel of the law" in the Sarnath Lion Capital made by the 3rd-century BC Mauryan Emperor Ashoka. The chakra intends to show that there is life in movement and death in stagnation.

PM Modi and Font exchanged views on global issues of mutual interest.



"PM Narendra Modi & President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile held wide ranging discussions at Hyderabad House today. Both leaders welcomed the launch of CEPA negotiations to further deepen India-Chile ties in trade, science and technology, critical minerals, health, agriculture, climate change and people to people ties. They also exchanged views on global issues of mutual interest."



At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Boric's visit from April 1-5 is aimed at strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of parliament, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures engaged in India-Chile exchanges. (ANI)

