No stay on Empuraan: Kerala High Court slams BJP leader's plea against the film; refuses early hearing

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a BJP leader's plea seeking a stay on the film Empuraan, refusing both interim relief and an early hearing. The court criticized the petition, stating that there was no immediate need for intervention.

Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday denied BJP leader VV Vijeesh’s plea for an immediate ban on the Malayalam film Empuraan: L2, refusing both interim relief and an early hearing.

Justice CS Dias expressed doubts about the petitioner's intentions, suggesting that it appeared to be driven by publicity rather than genuine concern. The court questioned Vijeesh’s objections, pointing out that the film had already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), says a report in Bar and Bench. The state’s lawyer further emphasized that no crimes had been reported due to the movie. The court declined to prioritize the matter and set the hearing for after the summer holidays.

The sequel to Lucifer, Empuraan, has drawn significant controversy following accusations that it contains scenes alluding to the 2002 Godhra riots. BJP leader VV Vijeesh filed a plea, claiming the film undermines India’s Ministry of Defence and portrays central investigative agencies in a negative light. 

He argued that the film could incite communal unrest and called for an immediate halt to its screening. The controversy intensified after some right-wing commentators criticized the movie's portrayal of the riots, accusing the filmmakers of presenting an incomplete narrative. 

In response to the backlash, the filmmakers, including director Prithviraj Sukumaran and writer Murali Gopy, agreed to voluntarily edit certain scenes, with cuts expected to be implemented in screenings this week. Actor Mohanlal, who stars in the film, issued a public apology for any distress caused and assured fans that the controversial content would be removed.

