72 Indian Navy personnel complete transformative Hatha Yoga training at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center

Read Full Article

In a significant milestone for the Indian Defence Forces, 72 Indian Navy personnel successfully completed the Classical Hatha Yoga "Train the Trainer" Residential Program at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, expressed his gratitude and best wishes to the participants, posting on social media, “Congratulations to the 72 Indian Navy personnel on completing the ‘Classical Hatha Yoga Training Program for Indian Defence Forces’. When you are offering the highest service to the nation, it is crucial to ensure that your body and mind are at your service. Hatha Yoga will empower you with the strength and resilience to sail through any situation with balance and clarity.”

Conducted from March 17 to March 31, this transformative 15-day program was specifically designed to enhance both the physical and mental resilience of the defence forces, aligning with the Indian Navy’s vision for holistic fitness.

Also read: No stay on Empuraan: Kerala High Court slams BJP leader's plea against the film; refuses early hearing

Reflecting on the impact of the training, Indian Navy Commander Vaibhav shared, "Yoga is often misunderstood as merely a physical exercise, but through this program, I realized it is a foundation for inner strength. Integrating Classical Hatha Yoga into our training can fortify our resilience and make us more effective in everything we do."

The program, which is part of Isha Foundation's ongoing efforts to bring the ancient science of classical Hatha Yoga to those serving the nation, marked the eighth such initiative for the Indian Defence Forces. Participants were trained in various yogic practices, including Aum Chanting, Isha Kriya, Upa Yoga, Surya Kriya, and Angamardana.

These practices are aimed at fostering strength, flexibility, mental clarity, and overall wellness, making them essential tools for the demanding nature of military service.

Also read: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case, fresh plea filed

This initiative is part of Isha Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Indian Defence Forces' well-being. In recent years, the foundation has collaborated with the Indian Army, offering free Classical Hatha Yoga programs to over 10,000 personnel across various cities.

With plans to conduct at least one such program annually, Isha Foundation continues to ensure that more defence personnel benefit from this powerful practice, helping them stay strong, resilient, and mentally clear in the face of challenges.

Latest Videos