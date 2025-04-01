BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case, fresh plea filed

Read Full Article

Actor Ranya Rao has approached the Karnataka High Court, filing a fresh bail plea in connection with the ongoing gold smuggling case. Rao, who was previously arrested in relation to the case, has sought bail, claiming that the charges against her are unfounded.

Her legal team argues that she is not involved in the illegal gold trade and has cooperated with authorities during the investigation. The case has drawn significant media attention, with the actress’ high-profile involvement adding fuel to the controversy. As the court prepares to hear the plea, the outcome of this legal battle remains closely watched.



