Hyderabad SHOCKER! German woman raped by cab driver on way to airport; probe on

A 25-year-old German woman was allegedly raped by a cab driver in an isolated area near Mamidipally, Pahadishareef, Hyderabad on Monday night while en route to the airport, police revealed.

According to TOI report, police stated that the woman had spent the day exploring the city with her friend and a few others. As the trip concluded, the driver dropped off the other passengers before proceeding toward the airport with her being alone in the vehicle. He veered off course, stopping at an isolated spot where he allegedly assaulted and raped her before fleeing.

The survivor immediately reached out to the police and filed a complaint at the Pahadishareef police station. A rape case was promptly registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), triggering an intense manhunt for the suspect.

It was initially suspected that the woman had been subjected to gang rape, but law enforcement officials dismissed these claims. The survivor has undergone a medical examination. Meanwhile, special police units have been deployed to track down and apprehend the accused.

The woman had arrived in Hyderabad about a week ago to visit a friend she had studied with in Germany a few years ago.

