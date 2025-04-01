user
user icon

Hyderabad SHOCKER! German woman raped by cab driver on way to airport; probe on

A 25-year-old German woman was allegedly raped by a cab driver in an isolated area near Mamidipally, Hyderabad on Monday night while en route to the airport.

Hyderabad SHOCKER! German woman raped by cab driver on way to airport; probe on shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

A 25-year-old German woman was allegedly raped by a cab driver in an isolated area near Mamidipally, Pahadishareef, Hyderabad on Monday night while en route to the airport, police revealed.

According to TOI report, police stated that the woman had spent the day exploring the city with her friend and a few others. As the trip concluded, the driver dropped off the other passengers before proceeding toward the airport with her being alone in the vehicle. He veered off course, stopping at an isolated spot where he allegedly assaulted and raped her before fleeing.

The survivor immediately reached out to the police and filed a complaint at the Pahadishareef police station. A rape case was promptly registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), triggering an intense manhunt for the suspect.

Also read: Rajasthan SHOCKER! AIIMS nursing officer hangs self during video call with boyfriend; probe on

It was initially suspected that the woman had been subjected to gang rape, but law enforcement officials dismissed these claims. The survivor has undergone a medical examination. Meanwhile, special police units have been deployed to track down and apprehend the accused.

The woman had arrived in Hyderabad about a week ago to visit a friend she had studied with in Germany a few years ago.

Also read: 'Talks to other men, will kill me': UP man claims wife sedated, attacked his private part during sleep (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chile President Gabriel Boric asks PM Modi about Ashok Chakra during visit at Hyderabad House, he explains dmn

Chile President Gabriel Boric asks PM Modi about Ashok Chakra during visit at Hyderabad House, he explains

72 Indian Navy personnel complete transformative Hatha Yoga training at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center ddr

72 Indian Navy personnel complete transformative Hatha Yoga training at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center

TN Congress to stage black flag protest against PM Modi during Rameshwaram visit over various issues dmn

TN Congress to stage black flag protest against PM Modi during Rameshwaram visit over various issues

No stay on Empuraan: Kerala High Court slams BJP leader's plea against the film; refuses early hearing ddr

No stay on Empuraan: Kerala High Court slams BJP leader's plea against the film; refuses early hearing

'How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide': Kunal Kamra's latest satirical post amid Shinde joke row shk

'How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide': Kunal Kamra's latest satirical post amid Shinde joke row

Recent Stories

Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider gcw

Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider

IPL 2025: RCB star batter Virat Kohli makes massive revelation on 'next big step' in his career HRD

IPL 2025: RCB star batter Virat Kohli makes massive revelation on 'next big step' in his career

Aashiqui 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to team up again: Reports revealed MEG

Aashiqui 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to team up again: Reports revealed

Eye Twitching Superstitions Spiritual Meanings and Interpretations sri

Eye Twitching: Superstitions, Meanings, and Spiritual Significance

Chile President Gabriel Boric asks PM Modi about Ashok Chakra during visit at Hyderabad House, he explains dmn

Chile President Gabriel Boric asks PM Modi about Ashok Chakra during visit at Hyderabad House, he explains

Recent Videos

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Video Icon
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Video Icon
Navratri Special Top 10 DANDIYA SONGS for Devotees and Music Lovers!

Navratri Special Top 10 DANDIYA SONGS for Devotees and Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Caught on Camera: Man Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck in North Dakota Parking Lot | Asianet Newsable

Caught on Camera: Man Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck in North Dakota Parking Lot | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
WWE Raw HIGHLIGHTS: Cena vs. Rhodes Clash, New Women’s Champ & More

WWE Raw HIGHLIGHTS: Cena vs. Rhodes Clash, New Women’s Champ & More

Video Icon