user
user icon

After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

The Karnataka government has hiked the price of diesel by Rs 2 per litre in the state. The move comes days after Nandini milk price was hiked.

BREAKING: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 8:33 PM IST

The Karnataka government has hiked the price of diesel by Rs 2 per litre in the state. The move comes after the state government revised the sales tax on diesel by 2.73%.

The 18.44% sales tax is hiked to 21.17% now with immediate effect.

Also read: Pakistan Army suffers 5 casualties after ceasefire along LoC in Poonch (WATCH)

The increase in price will come into effect immediately. The diesel prices in Karnataka has gone up by Rs 2 per litre after the state government hiked the sales tax on diesel by 3 per cent, bringing the sale price to Rs 91.02, which will come into effect immediately.

The people of Karnataka are already facing distress due to rising prices. Effective April 1, milk prices have increased by ₹4 per liter, electricity rates have gone up, and a cess has been imposed on waste collection.

The government has justified this move by claiming that the revised selling price remains lower than in neighboring states. Prior to November 2021, the sales tax rate on diesel in Karnataka was 24%, with a selling price of ₹92.03.

Also read: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case, fresh plea filed

However, due to high diesel and petrol prices, the BJP administration reduced the sales tax rate. The then-ruling Basavaraj Bommai government lowered the sales tax rate on diesel to 18.44%. Now, the Siddaramaiah government has increased this rate to 21.17%.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case ddr

Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case, fresh plea filed

Bengaluru residents to pay more for disposing trash from Apr 1, BBMP levies 'garbage cess'; BJP slams Congress shk

Bengaluru residents to pay more for disposing trash from Apr 1, BBMP levies 'garbage cess'; BJP slams Congress

Bengaluru cab driver threatens student, demands Rs 2,000 extra in late-night airport ride; police launch probe

Bengaluru cab driver threatens student, demands Rs 2,000 extra in late-night airport ride; police launch probe

Fake govt job scam busted in Karnataka; Police arrest accused after chase across two states ddr

Fake government job scam busted in Karnataka, Kalaburagi Police arrest fraudsters who duped job seekers

Karnataka: BJP to hold overnight sit-in protest on April 2 against Siddaramaiah's govt's decision to increase milk prices ddr

Bengaluru milk price hike: BJP to hold overnight protest against Congress government

Recent Stories

Hezbollah official among four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut during Eid al-Fitr dmn

Hezbollah official among four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut during Eid al-Fitr

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

BofA Cites ‘Very Complicated’ Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish

BofA Cites ‘Very Complicated’ Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 ddr

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon