After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

The Karnataka government has hiked the price of diesel by Rs 2 per litre in the state. The move comes after the state government revised the sales tax on diesel by 2.73%.

The 18.44% sales tax is hiked to 21.17% now with immediate effect.

The increase in price will come into effect immediately. The diesel prices in Karnataka has gone up by Rs 2 per litre after the state government hiked the sales tax on diesel by 3 per cent, bringing the sale price to Rs 91.02, which will come into effect immediately.

The people of Karnataka are already facing distress due to rising prices. Effective April 1, milk prices have increased by ₹4 per liter, electricity rates have gone up, and a cess has been imposed on waste collection.

The government has justified this move by claiming that the revised selling price remains lower than in neighboring states. Prior to November 2021, the sales tax rate on diesel in Karnataka was 24%, with a selling price of ₹92.03.

However, due to high diesel and petrol prices, the BJP administration reduced the sales tax rate. The then-ruling Basavaraj Bommai government lowered the sales tax rate on diesel to 18.44%. Now, the Siddaramaiah government has increased this rate to 21.17%.

