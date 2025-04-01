user
user icon

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25

Defence exports from India grew 12.04% to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25, with DPSUs showing a 42.85% rise. India’s export range includes arms, ammunition, and components to 80 countries, highlighting increasing self-reliance.

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 ddr
Anish Kumar
Anish Kumar
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 8:35 PM IST

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday said that the defence exports witnessed a growth of 12.04 percent at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 as compared to Rs 21,083 crore in the previous financial year. 

The Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have shown a significant increase of 42.85 percent in their exports in the 2024-25, reflecting the growing acceptability of Indian products in the global market and the ability of the Indian defence industry to be a part of the global supply chain. 

Also read: India acts as first-responder to quake-hit Myanmar; mobilises over 630-tonne of relief aid

The private sector and DPSUs have contributed Rs 15,233 crore and Rs 8,389 crore respectively in defence exports of 2024-25, whereas the corresponding figures for 2023-24 stood at Rs 15,209 crore and Rs 5,874 crore, respectively.

“India has evolved from a largely import-dependent military force to the one increasingly focused on self-reliance and indigenous production. In a major boost to defence exports, wide range of items from ammunition, arms, sub-systems/systems and parts & components have been exported to around 80 countries in the just-concluded financial year,” the ministry said. 

The Department of Defence Production has a dedicated portal for application and processing of export authorisation requests, and 1,762 Export Authorisation were issued in 2024-25 compared to 1,507 in the preceding year, registering a growth of 16.92 percent, it said. The total number of exporters also grew by 17.4 percent in the same period.

Also read: Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka ddr

After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

BREAKING: Ceasefire violation along LoC in Poonch, heavy firing between Indian and Pakistani forces ddr

Pakistan Army suffers 5 casualties after ceasefire along LoC in Poonch (WATCH)

India acts as first-responder to quake-hit Myanmar; mobilises over 630-tonne of relief aid ddr

India acts as first-responder to quake-hit Myanmar; mobilises over 630-tonne of relief aid

"Parties overlooking welfare of Muslims for personal gains": BJP's Danish Azad backs Waqf Amendment Bill dmn

"Parties overlooking welfare of Muslims for personal gains": BJP's Danish Azad backs Waqf Amendment Bill

4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported ddr

4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported

Recent Stories

Hezbollah official among four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut during Eid al-Fitr dmn

Hezbollah official among four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut during Eid al-Fitr

BREAKING: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka ddr

After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

BofA Cites ‘Very Complicated’ Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish

BofA Cites ‘Very Complicated’ Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon