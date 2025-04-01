Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25

Read Full Article

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday said that the defence exports witnessed a growth of 12.04 percent at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 as compared to Rs 21,083 crore in the previous financial year.

The Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have shown a significant increase of 42.85 percent in their exports in the 2024-25, reflecting the growing acceptability of Indian products in the global market and the ability of the Indian defence industry to be a part of the global supply chain.

Also read: India acts as first-responder to quake-hit Myanmar; mobilises over 630-tonne of relief aid

The private sector and DPSUs have contributed Rs 15,233 crore and Rs 8,389 crore respectively in defence exports of 2024-25, whereas the corresponding figures for 2023-24 stood at Rs 15,209 crore and Rs 5,874 crore, respectively.

“India has evolved from a largely import-dependent military force to the one increasingly focused on self-reliance and indigenous production. In a major boost to defence exports, wide range of items from ammunition, arms, sub-systems/systems and parts & components have been exported to around 80 countries in the just-concluded financial year,” the ministry said.

The Department of Defence Production has a dedicated portal for application and processing of export authorisation requests, and 1,762 Export Authorisation were issued in 2024-25 compared to 1,507 in the preceding year, registering a growth of 16.92 percent, it said. The total number of exporters also grew by 17.4 percent in the same period.

Also read: Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece

Latest Videos