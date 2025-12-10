The Delhi High Court directed IndiGo and the Centre to ensure prompt compensation for stranded passengers and follow all DGCA norms. The court expressed concern over passenger welfare, airport arrangements, and sudden fare hikes during the crisis.

The Delhi High Court, hearing the matter before a Bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed IndiGo and the Central government to ensure that compensation to stranded passengers is initiated without delay and that all DGCA norms relating to assistance and refunds are followed strictly. The Court stated that its primary concern was to safeguard passenger welfare and prevent a recurrence of the recent disruptions.

Court Questions Passenger Arrangements and Fare Hikes

During the proceedings, the Bench asked the government to explain the arrangements made at airports to assist travellers, noting that many passengers faced significant inconvenience and confusion. The Court also expressed concern over the sudden increase in airfares during the crisis and sought clarity on the oversight mechanisms in place.

Airlines' Compliance with FDTL Norms Scrutinized

The ASG informed the Court that fare caps were introduced as a regulatory step and that the Ministry had intervened after the situation escalated. He added that IndiGo's challenges were partly due to repeated extensions sought in implementing revised FDTL norms.

The DGCA, through its counsel, explained that duty-time regulations had been under discussion for years and that several rounds of consultations were held with airlines. Smaller airlines had already complied, the Court was told, while IndiGo and Air India had sought additional time.

Pilot Safety and Regulatory Oversight

The Bench observed that pilot-rest guidelines were to be implemented in phases and noted that the final stage, scheduled for November 2024, had not been completed. Emphasising passenger safety, the Court highlighted concerns about pilots exceeding night-landing limits and asked what steps regulators could take when airlines faced staffing shortages. The ASG also informed the Court that an inquiry was underway, with the government empowered under Section 19 of the Aircraft Act to consider stronger measures if required.

Legal Action and Compensation Mandated

The DGCA added that fare surges had stabilised and that steps were being taken to ensure transparency in pricing. The Court, while acknowledging that the petitioner's PIL lacked depth, still took up the matter, considering the scale of public impact and the wide-ranging disruptions faced by passengers. The petition was moved by Akhil Rana and Utkarsh Sharma.

The Bench further noted that the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo on December 6 and stated that compensation requirements outlined in clauses of the DGCA circular must be adhered to. It directed the Ministry and DGCA to ensure effective compliance with all statutory obligations, including any additional provisions for damages.

The Court clarified that the Centre has adequate powers to review DGCA decisions and take corrective action where necessary.

IndiGo's Submission and Ongoing Inquiry

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for IndiGo, submitted that such a situation had arisen for the first time in the airline's 19-year history and requested that no adverse findings be made. The Court noted the submission but emphasised that the immediate priority was redressal for passengers who faced prolonged disruptions.

IndiGo maintained that multiple unforeseen factors contributed to the crisis, and the Court said these issues would be examined through the inquiry process already underway.

Before concluding, the Bench directed that if the inquiry committee completes its work before the next hearing, its report should be submitted in a sealed cover. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on January 22, 2026.