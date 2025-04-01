IPL 2025: RCB star batter Virat Kohli makes massive revelation on 'next big step' in his career

Read Full Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli revealed his future plans amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Kohli is currently part of the RCB in the ongoing edition of the IPL, where he has aggregated 90 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 90 in two matches. The 37-year-old scored his first and only fifty of the season so far against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played match-winning unbeaten innings of 59 off 36 balls in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 175-run chase at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Amid the IPL 2025, Virat Kohli opened up his future plans. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, the host asked the star batter about his ‘next big step’. In response, Kohli stated that he wanted to win the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Anchor: Seeing In The Present, Any Hints About The Next Big Step?

Virat Kohli: The Next Big Step? I Don't Know. Maybe Try To Win The Next World Cup 2027.

WATCH: Virat Kohli on his next big step in his career

The 2027 ODI World Cup will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Virat Kohli was part of Team India that won the 2011 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue reached the semifinals of the next two editions of the tournament, but lost to Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led Team India reached the final and was a win away from clinching the coveted trophy. However, the Men in Blue’s dreams were completely shattered after losing to the sixth-time champions Australia in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli, who has been a leading figure of Indian cricket over the years, will look to add another ODI World Cup in his illustrious career, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players, with the 2027 edition of the prestigious tournament potentially his last chance to achieve that goal.

Virat Kohli won T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli was part of Team India that won the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy this year. Though the star batter played a pivotal role in helping the Men in Blue end 11-year ICC title drought at the T20 World Cup last year, he did not have an ideal campaign as he could aggregate only 151 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 18.87 in 8 matches.

After the T20 World Cup triumph, Kohli decided to call it quits from the shortest format of the game at the international level as he wanted the young generations to carry on the team forward. Along with him, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja decided to retire from the T20Is.

A year later, Virat Kohli won another ICC title, winning the Champions Trophy 2025. He had a good outing in the tournament, amassing 218 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 54.50 in five matches. This was the second Champions Trophy title for Virat Kohli after winning the 2013 edition of the tournament. With the four ICC titles in his career, Kohli became joint-most successful Indian cricketer alongside Rohit Sharma.

