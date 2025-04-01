user
user icon

Elon Musk shares first-ever photos of Earth's poles from SpaceX's historic Fram2 mission (WATCH)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday reshared images of the first views of Earth's polar regions captured by SpaceX's Dragon capsule, which blasted into space a day ago.

Elon Musk shares first-ever photos of Earth's poles from SpaceX's historic Fram2 mission (WATCH) shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday reshared images of the first views of Earth's polar regions captured by SpaceX's Dragon capsule, which blasted into space a day ago. "This is the first time humans have been in orbit around the poles of Earth!" wrote Musk, the Space X CEO and Founder on the social media platform X.

On March 31, SpaceX launched the private astronaut mission named 'Fram2' from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. it is billed as "the first crewed spaceflight ever to orbit Earth over the planet's poles."

The mission, commanded by Chinese-born cryptocurrency billionaire Chun Wang and three more crewmates- vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway, pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany, and Australian Eric Phillips who is Fram2's medical officer and mission specialist.

Also read: ‘Empowering, strengthening’: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore praise Donald Trump & Elon Musk for safe return

None of the four private astronauts have ever been to Space before. The mission is expected to last three to five days, according to SpaceX.

The crew will perform 22 scientific experiments over the course of the mission, including growing mushrooms in space for the first time ever and taking X-rays of the human body in orbit, also never attempted before.

They are expected to return to Earth with a splashdown at sea.

"After safely returning to Earth, the crew plans to exit from the Dragon spacecraft without additional medical and operational assistance, helping researchers characterize the ability of astronauts to perform unassisted functional tasks after short and long durations in space," Space X said. 

Also read: 'India is going to drop tariffs substantially': Donald Trump ahead of 'Liberation Day' deadline (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia triggers massive fire, over 100 injured; WATCH dramatic videos shk

Gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia triggers massive fire, over 100 injured; WATCH dramatic videos

Chinese-backed firm under investigation over Bangkok skyscraper collapse after quake; site samples fail test ddr

Chinese-backed firm under investigation over Bangkok skyscraper collapse after quake; site samples fail test

'India is going to drop tariffs substantially': Donald Trump ahead of 'Liberation Day' deadline (WATCH) shk

'India is going to drop tariffs substantially': Donald Trump ahead of 'Liberation Day' deadline (WATCH)

China launches large-scale military drills around Taiwan amid rising tensions, strong condemnation from Taipei dmn

China launches large-scale military drills around Taiwan amid rising tensions, strong condemnation from Taipei

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH) shk

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider gcw

Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider

IPL 2025: RCB star batter Virat Kohli makes massive revelation on 'next big step' in his career HRD

IPL 2025: RCB star batter Virat Kohli makes massive revelation on 'next big step' in his career

Aashiqui 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to team up again: Reports revealed MEG

Aashiqui 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to team up again: Reports revealed

Eye Twitching Superstitions Spiritual Meanings and Interpretations sri

Eye Twitching: Superstitions, Meanings, and Spiritual Significance

Chile President Gabriel Boric asks PM Modi about Ashok Chakra during visit at Hyderabad House, he explains dmn

Chile President Gabriel Boric asks PM Modi about Ashok Chakra during visit at Hyderabad House, he explains

Recent Videos

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Video Icon
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Video Icon
Navratri Special Top 10 DANDIYA SONGS for Devotees and Music Lovers!

Navratri Special Top 10 DANDIYA SONGS for Devotees and Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Caught on Camera: Man Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck in North Dakota Parking Lot | Asianet Newsable

Caught on Camera: Man Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck in North Dakota Parking Lot | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
WWE Raw HIGHLIGHTS: Cena vs. Rhodes Clash, New Women’s Champ & More

WWE Raw HIGHLIGHTS: Cena vs. Rhodes Clash, New Women’s Champ & More

Video Icon