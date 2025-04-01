India acts as first-responder to quake-hit Myanmar; mobilises over 630-tonne of relief aid

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Intensifying the rescue and relief efforts in earthquake-hit Myanmar, India acted as the first responder aftermath of the 7.7 magnitude quake and mobilized around 630 tonnes of humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) supplies for the local population.



In sync with its policy of “Neighbourhood First”, India sent five ships and six transport aircraft, carrying 630 tonnes of relief aid that include cloths, medicines, rice, edible oil, water among others.

Also read: Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece

On the first day of the earthquake and aftershock of March 28, India sent a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, carrying 16 tons of critical relief supplies to the affected region, including water, medicines, and tents.



An Indian Navy official said: “Within hours we have managed to send four ships with supplies to Myanmar. Indian Navy’s ships – INS Karmuk and LCU 52 delivered HADR aid, including food, medical supplies and tents at Yangon.”



INS Satpura and INS Savitri handed over 50-tonnes of relief material at Yangon. On Tuesday, INS Gharial left for Myanmar, carrying 442-tonne of relief materials, including rice, maggie, edible oil, water and medicines.

The large-scale first-responder assistance has been delivered to Yangon, Naypyitaw and Mandalay.



Indian Air Force aircraft also carried a 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, including women & child care services and 85 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel.



“The field hospital comprising 118 personnel, has been successfully established in Mandalay,” the army said, underscoring that “The hospital was deployed using two Indian Air Force C-17 heavy-lift aircraft and is now fully operational with a 200-bed capacity, offering surgical and in-patient care.”

Also read: Trial by terrain: ATAGS artillery proves its might as India seals Rs 6,900 crore defence deal

Myanmar’s ruling junta has said that the 7.7 magnitude earthquake caused 2,056 deaths, over 3,900 injured, and 270 remain missing. The quake was also felt in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and southwest China.



The United Nations emergency relief coordinator made an initial allocation of USD 5 million for recovery efforts.



UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, “The earthquake will compound an already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where nearly 20 million people need assistance across the country, including more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes.”



The European Commission said it was “releasing 2.5 million euros (USD 2.3 million) in initial emergency assistance.”

Also read: India, the US tri-service exercise Tiger Triumph to begin from April 1

Latest Videos