user
user icon

India acts as first-responder to quake-hit Myanmar; mobilises over 630-tonne of relief aid

India has swiftly mobilized over 630 tonnes of humanitarian aid, sending ships and aircraft to Myanmar following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake. The relief effort includes food, medical supplies, water, and a fully operational field hospital in Mandalay.
 

India acts as first-responder to quake-hit Myanmar; mobilises over 630-tonne of relief aid ddr
Anish Kumar
Anish Kumar
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 7:21 PM IST

New Delhi: Intensifying the rescue and relief efforts in earthquake-hit Myanmar, India acted as the first responder aftermath of the 7.7 magnitude quake and mobilized around 630 tonnes of humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) supplies for the local population. 
 
In sync with its policy of “Neighbourhood First”, India sent five ships and six transport aircraft, carrying 630 tonnes of relief aid that include cloths, medicines, rice, edible oil, water among others. 

Also read: Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece

On the first day of the earthquake and aftershock of March 28, India sent a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, carrying 16 tons of critical relief supplies to the affected region, including water, medicines, and tents.
 
An Indian Navy official said: “Within hours we have managed to send four ships with supplies to Myanmar. Indian Navy’s ships – INS Karmuk and LCU 52 delivered HADR aid, including food, medical supplies and tents at Yangon.”
 
INS Satpura and INS Savitri handed over 50-tonnes of relief material at Yangon. On Tuesday, INS Gharial left for Myanmar, carrying 442-tonne of relief materials, including rice, maggie, edible oil, water and medicines.

The large-scale first-responder assistance has been delivered to Yangon, Naypyitaw and Mandalay.
 
Indian Air Force aircraft also carried a 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, including women & child care services and 85 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel.  
 
“The field hospital comprising 118 personnel, has been successfully established in Mandalay,” the army said, underscoring that “The hospital was deployed using two Indian Air Force C-17 heavy-lift aircraft and is now fully operational with a 200-bed capacity, offering surgical and in-patient care.”

Also read: Trial by terrain: ATAGS artillery proves its might as India seals Rs 6,900 crore defence deal

Myanmar’s ruling junta has said that the 7.7 magnitude earthquake caused 2,056 deaths, over 3,900 injured, and 270 remain missing. The quake was also felt in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and southwest China.
 
The United Nations emergency relief coordinator made an initial allocation of USD 5 million for recovery efforts. 
 
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, “The earthquake will compound an already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where nearly 20 million people need assistance across the country, including more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes.”
 
The European Commission said it was “releasing 2.5 million euros (USD 2.3 million) in initial emergency assistance.”

Also read: India, the US tri-service exercise Tiger Triumph to begin from April 1

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka ddr

After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 ddr

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25

BREAKING: Ceasefire violation along LoC in Poonch, heavy firing between Indian and Pakistani forces ddr

Pakistan Army suffers 5 casualties after ceasefire along LoC in Poonch (WATCH)

"Parties overlooking welfare of Muslims for personal gains": BJP's Danish Azad backs Waqf Amendment Bill dmn

"Parties overlooking welfare of Muslims for personal gains": BJP's Danish Azad backs Waqf Amendment Bill

4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported ddr

4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported

Recent Stories

Hezbollah official among four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut during Eid al-Fitr dmn

Hezbollah official among four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut during Eid al-Fitr

BREAKING: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka ddr

After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

BofA Cites ‘Very Complicated’ Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish

BofA Cites ‘Very Complicated’ Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon