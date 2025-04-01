Pakistan Army suffers 5 casualties after ceasefire along LoC in Poonch (WATCH)

Read Full Article

An intense gun-battle broke out along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati (KG) Sector after the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by opening fire at Indian positions.

In response, troops of the Krishna Ghati Brigade of the Indian Army launched a strong retaliation. Reports suggest that the Pakistan Army suffered at least five casualties as the exchange of fire escalated.

While no casualties have been reported on the Indian side, the situation remains tense as both sides continue to engage in heavy firing.

