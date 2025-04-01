user
Pakistan Army suffers 5 casualties after ceasefire along LoC in Poonch (WATCH)

A ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has resulted in intense firing between the Indian and Pakistani armies.

Ceasefire violation along LoC in Poonch, heavy firing between Indian and Pakistani forces
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

An intense gun-battle broke out along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati (KG) Sector after the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by opening fire at Indian positions.

In response, troops of the Krishna Ghati Brigade of the Indian Army launched a strong retaliation. Reports suggest that the Pakistan Army suffered at least five casualties as the exchange of fire escalated.

While no casualties have been reported on the Indian side, the situation remains tense as both sides continue to engage in heavy firing.

