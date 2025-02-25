comscore
Feb 25, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 25: Protests planned against Amit Shah in Coimbatore

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto february 25 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:26 AM IST

India News Today: College student attempts suicide by jumping from metro station in Pimpri Chinchwad, condition critical

A 21-year-old BCS student from DY Patil College, Pimpri Chinchwad, attempted suicide by jumping from Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station in Pune district. The incident occurred around 6 PM on February 24.

Read details HERE

9:05 AM IST

India News Today: Drug trafficking from Bengaluru to Kerala; Police nab key accused from Electronic City

The Kallambalam police arrested the key leader of a drug racket smuggling narcotics from Bengaluru to Kerala. The operation followed intelligence reports about drug trafficking routes into Thiruvananthapuram.

Read details HERE

8:26 AM IST

India News Today: Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested

A constable and another man have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping a minor girl, with the constable using his position to gain her trust.

Read Full Story HERE

8:25 AM IST

India News Today: Venjaramoodu murders: Why did Afan kill his family? Postmortem of five victims today

Kerala is reeling from shock after the gruesome murders in Venjaramoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, where 23-year-old Afan allegedly killed five people, including his younger brother and close relatives. His mother, Shameena, remains in critical condition.

Read Full Story HERE

 

 

8:22 AM IST

India News Today: Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition

Protests have been planned against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Coimbatore on February 26, where he will attend Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation Yoga Centre.

Read Full news HERE

 

