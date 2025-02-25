Urvashi Rautela turns 31: Top 5 Controversies that led to fan wars

Urvashi Rautela is known for her controversies more than the performances. Let's have a look at the top five controversies that Urvashi has been in and that led to fan wars.

Urvashi Rautela is a well-known actress and model who appears in Bollywood and Tollywood films in special songs. She last appeared in the film Daaku Maharaj with Nandamuri Bala Krishna and promoted that film like no other actor. She is also well known for her controversies surrounding her statements in the interviews. Here are the top five controversies that have kept her in the headlines.

Top 5 Controversies of Urvashi Rautela:

1. The Rishabh Pant Saga

One of the most popular controversies is Urvashi Rautela's rumored relationship with the cricketer Rishabh Pant. In an interview, Urvashi mentioned that 'Mr. RP' waited for her in a hotel lobby and left 17 missed calls. This hint led to speculations that the 'Mr. RP' is Rishabh Pant. But the cricketer denied the statement made by the actress and called it a 'publicity stunt.'. This led to a fan war between Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela fans.

2. Ahaan Pandey Rumors

In 2018, there were rumors around Urvashi Rautela and Ahaan Panday, nephew of Chunky Panday and younger cousin of Ananya Panday. But Urvashi denied the rumors, but they didn't end. This became a hot topic on the internet, with fans taking sides and heating debates.

3. Saif Ali Khan Comment Backlash

Urvashi Rautela faced backlash for her reaction to Saif Ali Khan's attack. She quickly deviated from Saif Ali Khan's attack to a diamond ring and Daaku Maharaj. She reacted to Saif Ali Khan's issue and changed the topic by flaunting her diamond ring and Daaku Maharaj's box office collections. This lead to fan wars which lead to Widespread criticism on social media.

ALSO READ: sanya malhotra turns 33: Here's why star actresses are jealous of her

4. Dabidi Dibidi Song Controversy

The song "Dabidi Dibidi" from the film "Daaku Maharaaj" faced criticism for its disgusting dance moves and the age gap between Urvashi and her co-star Nandamuri Balakrishna. The choreography was labeled as "vulgar" and "obscene," sparking outrage among fans, and Urvashi calling it a 'graceful dance' got her more criticism.

5. Kiara Advani Dig

Along with Urvashi Rautela's statements on Daaku Maharaj, she also took the name of a Bollywood actress, Kiara Advani, and said Kiara Advani's film "Game Changer" after her own movie "Daaku Maharaaj" performed better than Game Changer at the box office. This also led to fan wars, as both the films had their fair share of positives and negatives.

ALSO READ: Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love

Latest Videos