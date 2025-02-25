‘Over my dead body’: Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta refuses to renounce Premier League title hopes (WATCH)

Arsenal’s chances of dethroning Liverpool from top of the Premier League points table suffered a significant setback after their recent 0-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not willing to relinquish his hopes of winning his first Premier League title with the Gunners in the ongoing season of the tournament. Arsenal are currently at the second position with 53 points in the Premier League table, 11 points behind the table-toppers Liverpool, who have earned 64 points.

Arsenal’s chances of dethroning Liverpool from top of the points table suffered a significant setback after their recent 0-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, February 22. Arne Slot’s The Reds have strengthened their grip on the top of the points table with a crucial victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Despite Arsenal's chances of closing the gap diminishing, Mikel Arteta remains defiant. Speaking to the reporters ahead of their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, Arteta was asked if he would concede Premier League title hopes. In response he would go home had he conceded the title clash. The 42-year-old further stated that it is mathematically possible to dethrone Liverpool from the top and win the prestigious title.

“Over my dead body. If not, I will go home.” Mikel Arteta said.

“Mathematically it is possible. Three days ago we could close a gap and you are like you are one and a half games away. The difficulty is higher than three days ago but if you are going to win the Premier League you have to do something special.

“If you are going to win the Premier League with the circumstances we have you will probably have to do something that nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League." he added.

Arsenal face an uphill task in hand despite Mikel Arteta’s tenacity to clinch the Premier League title. The Gunners need to win the remaining 12 matches of the ongoing season. If they win the remaining matches and earn three points from each game, Arsenal will finish with a total of 89 points at the end of the season.

However, Arsenal title hopes will depend on Liverpool dropping points in their remaining fixtures. For Gunners to dethrone Liverpool from top of the Premier League points table, The Reds must lose at least four of their remaining matches or significant drop in points through draws, while Arsenal maintain winning streak.

Mikel Arteta on injury setbacks in Arsenal

Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League has been hit with injury setbacks, as the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli are on the sidelines, recovering from respective injuries. However, Mikel Arteta highlighted how the team has been consistent in the last 15 matches in the Premier League.

“The previous 15 games we had won 10 and drawn five - exactly the same as Liverpool with exactly the same goal difference.” Arteta told reporters.

"So we have been extremely consistent over the past three months considering everything we have been through.

"We have generated that momentum and it was that weekend where we have to go again but we got a defeat. On top of that they [Liverpool] win.” he added.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have three crucial Premier League matches lined-up after the clash against Nottingham Forest, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton. Meanwhile, Arsenal will face Liverpool in their third-last game of the Premier League season on May 10 at the Anfield.

