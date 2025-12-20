SSP Jammu Joginder Singh launched 'KIRAYEDAR,' a user-friendly online portal for tenant verification. This initiative aims to bolster internal security by preventing anti-national elements from hiding under false identities in rented accommodations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Joginder Singh on Saturday launched an online tenant verification web portal named "KIRAYEDAR" for the general public. The initiative comes against the backdrop of past incidents involving anti-national elements (ANEs) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Need for Stricter Tenant Verification in Jammu

With Jammu serving as the winter capital and experiencing a steady influx of people during the annual Secretariat shift, a large population from across Jammu and Kashmir resides in rented accommodations. Additionally, several ongoing infrastructure projects have led to the migration of labourers, contractors and technical staff, further increasing the number of tenants in the city.

Police officials said that such large-scale movement can be exploited by ANEs to hide under false identities, making tenant verification a critical component of internal security.

Challenges in Manual Verification Process

While tenant verification has already been made mandatory and the Deputy Commissioner has issued directions for compulsory reporting by landlords, practical difficulties remain. "Many landlords are elderly, out of station or unable to visit police stations due to work constraints. In some cases, reluctance to physically approach police stations was also observed," police said.

These challenges affected tenant reporting despite police conducting over 10,000 verifications and registering 12 FIRs against defaulting landlords.

'KIRAYEDAR' Portal Launched to Ease Process

To overcome these hurdles, Jammu Police developed the KIRAYEDAR portal, a user-friendly online platform that enables landlords to submit tenant details from anywhere. The portal was designed in collaboration with three IIT Jammu students and a local youth from Kathua district, under the guidance of the SDPO, City West, Jammu.

Accessible via a simple Google search at tenant.jkpverify.in, the portal allows landlords to verify tenants using OTP-based mobile authentication, upload Aadhaar details, photographs, and family information, and select the relevant police station. Upon submission, applicants receive an SMS confirmation along with an application ID.

Jammu Police expressed confidence that the portal will significantly improve tenant reporting, strengthen internal security mechanisms, and help ensure a safer, more secure Jammu for its residents. (ANI)