Will ex-Barcelona manager Xavi replace 'under-fire' Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

Former Barcelona star and manager Xavi Hernandez has been linked with taking up managerial duties by replacing current Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Amorim’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain at this point as the Portuguese coach has been under significant pressure due to the team's poor performance in the ongoing season of the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim took up full-time managerial duties at Manchester United after the club sacked Erik ten Hag after the team failed to perform under his leadership. Amorim left his coaching role at Sporting GP and took up a similar role at Old Trafford. However, Manchester United’s fortunes did not turn around as they are struggling in the Premier League, sitting at the 15 spot with just 8 wins from 27 matches. Given Manchester United’s situation, Ruben Amorim’s role as a manager has been under scrutiny.

With Ruben Amorim’s future at the Manchester United looms with uncertainty, Xavi has been seen as a potential manager for the club if the club is willing to sack the Portuguese coach. Hernandez has been without the coaching job after leaving FC Barcelona and is expected to return to management in the coming months. Old Trafford had targeted Xavi before the club brought in Ruben Amorim as a coach.

As per the report, Xavi Hernandez is expected to return to the bench by signing up with top teams in the world and the former Barcelona manager is willing to take up a long-term project, with Manchester United targeting Xavi as a potential successor to Ruben Amorim. After Xavi was sacked by Barcelona before the 2024-25 season following their dismal performance in the previous season, the 45-year-old is without a coaching job and is expected to return to his duty in the upcoming season.

Is Xavi Hernandez replacing Ruben Amorim as Manchester United coach?

As per the report by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Xavi is expected to take up coaching duties in the next season and he is one of the coaches to keep an eye on in the manager's market. However, Romano added that Ruben Amorim is still a target for Manchester United and the club has not made any official contact with Xavi.

“It’s true that Xavi would love to return to work in the summer, so from the new season, so keep an eye on Xavi Hernandez because Xavi could be one of the names to watch in the manager’s market,” Fabrizio Romano said as quoted by Football 365.

“In the summer after he left Barcelona, he decided to take some time [off]. Despite the rumours we had of Man Utd, he was never really close to the Man Utd job. The top target for Man United was Ruben Amorim. They never made any official contact with Xavi.” he added.

Ruben Amorim ‘not worry’ about his future at Manchester United

After Manchester United's defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League match, Ruben Amorim stated that the tournament is the hardest competition in the world, adding that he is worried about the team’s position in the table points and not about him.

"It is the hardest competition in the world," Amorim told BBC sport

"I am here to help my players. I understand my situation, my job, I am confident in my work and I just want to win games. The place on the table is my worry, I am not worried about me." he added.

