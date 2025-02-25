Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

Kia Syros receives over 20,000 pre-bookings since launch. Glacier White Pearl is the most popular color. It features advanced tech, safety, and engine options.

Kia Syros crosses 20000 bookings in India Most popular variants and colors revealed gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

After sucesfully launching the tech-loaded product product Syros, the leading car maker Kia has announced that the model has received an impressive 20,163 pre-bookings since its launch on January 3, 2025. The firm said that 67 percent of all reservations for the Syros were for the petrol version, with the remainder reservations going directly to the diesel variant. Regarding the variations, only 38% of consumers selected the automated version, while 48% of consumers selected the best options.

Kia Syros: Which colours were picked the most?

Customers continued to like the Glacier White Pearl exterior color in the midst of this. Aside from this, the target population has responded overwhelmingly to Frost Blue and Aurora Black Pearl. In the meantime, the Kia Syros is available in many trim levels, including HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. The highest model costs Rs 16.99 (ex-showroom), while the base model starts at Rs 8.99 lakh.

The vehicle has a powerful 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine under the hood. It produces a maximum torque of 172 Nm and a maximum power of 118 BHP. Additionally, a 1.5-liter diesel variant with a maximum output of 114 horsepower and 250 Nm is available for purchase. Six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, six-speed manual, and six-speed automatic transmissions are coupled to these units.

Kia Syros: Interior and safety features

A 30-inch trinity panoramic display panel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a connected car navigation cockpit, alloy pedals, 64-color ambient lighting, a four-way powered driver's seat, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless charger, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof are just a few of the cutting-edge features that abound in the Syros' interior.

With 20 standard safety features, including electronic stability control, hill start assist, six airbags, vehicle stability management, and an automatic parking brake with auto hold, safety is a top focus. Furthermore, Kia Connect 2.0 improves security with real-time diagnostics, stolen car monitoring, and SOS emergency help. A 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor, lane maintain assist, front collision avoidance assistance, smart cruise control with stop-and-go capabilities, and 16 more sophisticated autonomous functions are all included in the Syros' Level-2 ADAS technology.

Kia Syros: Engine

