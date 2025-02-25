India, Japan begin their 6th edition of Dharma Guardian exercise at East Fuji

India and Japan commenced the 6th Dharma Guardian military exercise at East Fuji Training Area, marking expanded troop participation. The drills focus on counter-terrorism, UN peacekeeping operations, and tactical training, strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and operational readiness, concluding on March 9.

New Delhi: The armies of India and Japan began their 6th joint military exercise “Dharma Guardian”, at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan.

Marking a significant milestone, the exercise Dharma Guardian is being conducted at an enhanced scale. It is for the first time that the participation of troops expanded to a company-strength level since the inception of the exercise.

The joint military exercise between two armies, which would culminate on March 9 edition of the exercise, is set to include an expanded range of activities that reflect the growing defence cooperation between India and Japan.

Notably, the joint drills will also involve counter-terrorism operations in urban terrain, a critical area of operational focus given the contemporary security landscape.

The opening ceremony was graced by India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, and Lieutenant General Toriumi Seiji, the Commanding General of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) 1st Division.

“Both dignitaries conveyed their best wishes to the participating troops, expressing hope that the exercise would foster greater cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations’ armed forces,” an Indian Army official said.

They further emphasised that this joint exercise will not only enhance the operational readiness of both armies but also contribute to strengthening the enduring India-Japan defence relationship.

The troops will also rehearse activities conducted during United Nations peacekeeping operations, simulating real-world situations where multinational forces must collaborate effectively in complex environments.

“This collaboration aims to improve both forces’ ability to respond swiftly and effectively during operations.”

As the exercise progresses, the forces will engage in a series of tactical drills, exchanging knowledge and expertise, while building lasting ties of friendship and trust.

“The culmination of the exercise will see the two armies further solidifying their commitment to peace, security, and stability in the region.”

