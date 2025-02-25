Gujarat on yellow alert as temperature rises, heatwave expected between Feb 25-27

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Gujarat, forecasting a 2-3°C temperature rise and heatwave conditions between February 25-27. Meanwhile, fresh snowfall has hit Jammu & Kashmir, with temperatures in Srinagar dropping below 5°C.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Gujarat. The state is expected to experience extensive heat, with a two--to three-degree rise in temperature. According to the IMD, the state will experience hot waves between February 25 and 27.

Temperature in the coastal regions can also rise whereas Kutch and the South Saurashtra region can experience immense heat. Due to the same, a yellow alert has been issued as a precautionary measure.

As per IMD scientist AK Das, there will be no change in the minimum temperature for the next five days however the maximum temperature can experience a two to three degrees rise. Also, the coastal areas can have hot and humid conditions whereas the area near Ahmedabad will have clear skies.

"According to today's forecast, the weather will remain dry for the next seven days. There will be no change in the minimum temperature in the coming five days, but the maximum temperature may increase in the next 2 to 3 days. After that the temperature may decrease by 2 to 3 degrees. Yellow alert has been issued for the coastal areas of Saurashtra and South Gujarat on 24, 25 and 26. Hot and humid weather may be felt in this region and Ahmedabad and the surrounding areas will have clear skies", IMD scientist AK Das said on Tuesday.

While the Indian western coast is experiencing excessive heat two months before the start of the summer season, the Northern regions especially the hilly areas have received a fresh spell of snowfall. Last week, the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh spell of snowfall.

The Meteorological Department of Srinagar predicted snow and rainfall in many areas of the state from February 26 to 28. As per the weather department, temperatures across Srinagar city were recorded below 5 degrees Celsius whereas the temperature in Gulmarg was 1 degree celsius.

