BREAKING: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of aiding suspect's escape, gets anticipatory bail

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has secured anticipatory bail from the Rouse Avenue Court in a case registered against him by Delhi Police on February 10. The case pertains to alleged obstruction of government officials in Jamia Nagar. The court has granted him interim protection while directing him to cooperate with the investigation.

