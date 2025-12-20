The Chandigarh Police SIT is investigating the suicide of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. Former Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, named in the suicide note, has been questioned. The deceased's wife has alleged caste-based harassment and humiliation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police is continuing its probe into the suicide case of Haryana cadre IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. As part of the investigation, the SIT has been recording statements of Haryana IAS and IPS officers whose names were mentioned in the suicide note.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SIT Probe Update

In this connection, the SIT questioned former Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur a few days ago. The late IPS officer had made serious allegations against Kapur in his suicide note.

So far, the SIT has recorded statements of 11 out of the 14 IAS and IPS officers named in the suicide note. The team is preparing to issue notices to record statements of the remaining three officers.

Action Against Former DGP

Following the emergence of his name in the suicide case, Shatrujeet Kapur was removed from the post of DGP by the state government. He was earlier sent on a two-month leave after the case came to light. A day before the completion of his leave, the government relieved him from the post late at night. Kapur has since assumed charge as the Chairman of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

Details of Suicide and Allegations of Harassment

On October 7, a senior IPS officer was found dead at his private residence in Chandigarh with a gunshot wound. His service weapon, an eight-page "final note," and a will were recovered from the scene.

Senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the late IPS officer, had made some serious accusations against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia. Kumar's wife has filed a written complaint to the police, where she stated that her husband had been facing caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and humiliation for a long time. She also claimed that before his death, her husband had left behind a suicide note. (ANI)