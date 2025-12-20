The NDMC, in association with The Rose Society of India, has inaugurated the Annual Winter Rose Show in Chanakyapuri. The two-day event showcases over 70 rose varieties and 1,250 exhibits from participants across the country.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Keshav Chandra, on Saturday, inaugurated the two-day "Annual Winter Rose Show" at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release, the prestigious floral event is being organised by NDMC in association with The Rose Society of India, showcasing the splendour, diversity, and artistry of Rose cultivation from across the country.

A Grand Floral Showcase from Across India

A Grand Floral Showcase from Across India, the NDMC Winter Rose Show features an impressive display of more than 70 rose varieties, categorised into 22 classes and over 175 sections, with approximately 1,250 exhibits presented by participants from across India. Around 10 major organisations, along with over 200 individual exhibitors, are participating in this Rose event, making it one of the most vibrant and comprehensive rose exhibitions in the capital.

Chairman Applauds Organisers, Shares Vision for Green City

The Chairman appreciated the vision for a Greener and Beautiful Smart City. After inaugurating the show, Keshav Chandra lauded the efforts of The Rose Society of India for successfully organising the Winter Rose Show with active participation from numerous institutions and rose enthusiasts, both local and from outside Delhi. He emphasised that such exhibitions align with NDMC's vision of transforming New Delhi into a Smart City enriched with greenery, beauty and environmental consciousness.

Chandra highlighted the symbolic value of the rose, stating that the flower blooms gracefully amidst thorns and captivates hearts with its beauty and fragrance. He noted that the rose teaches an important life lesson--to keep moving forward with positivity despite challenges, knowing that perseverance ultimately leads to beauty and success.

Celebrating Passion, Nature, and the Global Rose Movement

Celebrating Passion, Nature, and the Global Rose Movement, the Chairman remarked that rose cultivation is not merely a hobby but a lifelong passion for many cultivators who devote decades to nurturing diverse rose varieties. Their close connection with nature and relentless efforts culminate in exhibitions like this, which form an integral part of the global Rose Movement and help spread awareness and appreciation among the general public.

Event Highlights and Invitation

Keshav Chandra warmly invited residents of Delhi and the NCR region to visit the Rose Show over the weekend and immerse themselves in the mesmerising colours, fragrances and serene green surroundings. He said the exhibition offers a unique opportunity for rose lovers to exchange experiences, enjoy an informal gathering and rejuvenate themselves in a stress-free, nature-rich environment.

Adding vibrancy to the event, over 50 students from NDMC and Navyug Schools participated in an On-the-Spot Painting Competition on the theme of Roses.

What to See at the Show

The exhibition showcases pot-grown roses in various categories, including Standard, Floribunda, and Miniature varieties in colours such as pink, red, yellow, orange, blue, black, green, apricot, bi-colour, striped, and blended fragrant roses. Visitors can also admire cut flowers, planters, artistic bouquets, buttonholes, garlands, gajras, and value-added rose products. Special attractions include greenhouse-grown roses and soil-less rose cultivation.

Key Participants and Judging

Renowned institutions such as NDMC, CPWD, HUDA, PGI Chandigarh and IARI-Pusa are participating in the competition. Artistic Ikebana arrangements further enhance the visual appeal of the show.

A distinguished panel of scientists is evaluating the exhibits and rose experts from prestigious institutions, including IARI, NBRI (Pune), Bhopal, Kolkata, and Faridabad.

Visitor Information

The Winter Rose Show will remain open to the public on Sunday, December 21, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, offering an unforgettable floral experience to nature lovers and visitors of all ages.