Delhi government tables CAG report on liquor policy, Atishi, 11 AAP MLAs suspended over ruckus (WATCH)

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, tabled CAG report on liquor policy, exposing AAP’s financial and policy decisions. The report, previously withheld, was strongly criticized by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi government tables CAG report on liquor policy in State Assembly session ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government tabled Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on liquor policy in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the report on the crucial audit on the controversial liquor policy. The report shed light on the financial management and policy decisions of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration.

The move follows a strong rebuke from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in December last year, when he censured then-Chief Minister Atishi—now the Leader of Opposition—for not presenting these reports. A special session was called on December 19-20 for their tabling, but the reports remained undisclosed.

Suspension of AAP MLAs

A heated confrontation over the CAG report on the alleged liquor policy scam led to the suspension of 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday. Among them was former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition, Atishi.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, one of the few to retain his seat in the February 5 election—unlike party chief Arvind Kejriwal—was also expelled from the House during the session.

Amid the escalating tensions, Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered an adjournment until noon.

BJP government's CAG reports

Few more to-be-tabled CAG reports, which were previously withheld by the AAP government, will include critical assessments of various government programs and initiatives. According to sources, the key reports tabled are:

  • State Finances Audit Report (Year ending March 2021)
  • Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs (Years ending March 2020 & 2021)
  • Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution (Year ending March 2021)
  • Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection (Year ending March 2021)
  • State Finances Audit Report (Year ending March 2022)
  • Performance Audit on Liquor Supply
  • State Finances Audit Report (Year ending March 2023)
  • Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Health Services Management
  • Performance Audit Report on Delhi Transport Corporation’s Functioning
  • Additionally, four reports focus on finance and appropriation accounts for 2021-22 and 2022-23, prepared by the Delhi government’s Controller of Accounts.

BJP leader Harish Khurana welcomed the tabling of the reports, stating, "The truth will now come out."
 

